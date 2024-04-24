Thinking of upgrading your smartphone? If you're firmly Team Android, the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is the latest and greatest the manufacturer has to offer. Whether you opt for the base Galaxy S24 or the souped-up Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can now snag all three models from Best Buy at some of their lowest prices yet.

From now through May 5, you can save up to $200 off the Galaxy S24 lineup, with discounts on all three devices. Best Buy is offering major discounts of $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, $150 on the Galaxy S24+, and $75 on the Galaxy S24. No promo code is required and every unlocked model is eligible, whether you opt to purchase with or without a phone plan. You can purchase online or in-store. If you do opt to purchase a plan, you can choose between AT&T and Verizon through Best Buy.

No matter which version you choose, you're getting a solid smartphone from a new line that embraces the power of AI and pushes the boundaries of what smartphones are capable of. These phones are some of the most powerful Android devices ever, as they're packed with powerhouse processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and improved camera arrays over the previous generation's Galaxy S23 lineup.

The phones include new AI-centric abilities that can help you accomplish regular tasks like drafting email and code snippets, as well as improved photo editing. If you're interested in what Samsung's Gauss generative AI tech can do for you in a smartphone, these devices will impress you with their sheer breadth of ability and then some. Ready to lock in a Galaxy S24 device of your own? Shop the entire lineup below. Just be sure you get yours before the sale ends on May 5.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 The base Samsung Galaxy S24 model is a powerful device that can handle multitasking demanding apps with the greatest of ease. It's perfect for talking, texting, multimedia, gaming and more with dozens of hours of performance time per charge. $800 $725 Save $75 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24+ The larger Galaxy S24+ device has a 6.7-inch screen compared to the S24's 6.2-inch display with the same capable processor and performance factor. It includes a fingerprint sensor and crisp QHD+ resolution with a Gorilla Armor panel to keep the screen looking as pristine as possible. It's a step up that's worth the extra cash for most users. $1,000 $750 Save $150 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The next step up from the Galaxy S24+ gets a larger 6.8-inch panel with QHD+ resolution and fingerprint sensor, plus the Gorilla Armor panel. It's the fastest, most capable device out of the three, with an extra telephoto camera and additional AI-based camera improvements and a bigger battery. $1,300 $1,100 Save $200 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: