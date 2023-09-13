Tech

The Best Android Smartwatches You Can Buy Now: Save on Samsung, Google and More Starting at $140

Woman wearing Android smartwatch
Getty Images
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 11:53 AM PDT, September 13, 2023

Sync with your phone, track your fitness journey, and more with the best Android smartwatches available now.

Whether you're hustling through a hectic day, keeping up with your fitness goals, or looking for a reliable extension of your smartphone, a great Android smartwatch can be a game-changer. The right watch doesn’t only tell the time but helps you answer calls and texts, handle important notifications, track your health stats, and more – all from your wrist. For many, a smartwatch is a constant companion – a must-have for every trip out the door. If you're looking for a new one with the latest tech, consider Android smartwatches.

While Apple has cornered the market for its iOS ecosystem with the Apple Watch, that's not the only game in town. Android users have a lot of different options to choose from. Samsung has its own set of flagship smartwatch models that you can’t go wrong with. And with regular refreshes every year, there’s always a new watch on the horizon to snag as an upgrade. 

Other heavy hitters like Google and Garmin also have great picks that bring their own unique flavor to the table. Their offerings come packed not only with unique builds, features, and designs but also plenty of different ways to interact with the world around you. 

So, what’s the best Android smartwatch you can buy now? We've sifted through the array of Android smartwatches available to serve up specially-curated picks. From great battery life and precise health tracking to sleek designs and flawless software integration, these watches have it all. But the best thing is that there's truly an Android smartwatch to fit every budget. So, whether you're looking to invest in top-tier tech or snag a deal, we've got your wrist covered.

Read on to check out some of the best Android smartwatches you can sport on your wrist today.

Best Android Smartwatches You Can Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Upgraded with a sleeker design, superior battery, and a brighter screen, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Wear OS at its finest, complete with a rotating bezel. It's zippier, feature-rich, and attractive on the wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Delivering nearly all the features of the Watch 6 Classic but for over $100 less, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a bargain performer. Its competitive price, comparable specs, and battery life make it an attractive buy altogether.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

This Samsung watch is a smart Apple alternative with advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG. It also boasts lengthy battery life with a temperature sensor and fall-detection capabilities.

$450 $380

Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google

Google Pixel Watch

Google's Pixel Watch has a unique stainless steel design, solid performance, and great Wear OS 3.5 integration. It's a reliable activity tracker with surprising performance and a variety of features.

$350 $309

Shop Now

Fossil Gen 6

Fossil Gen 6
Fossil

Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 has a great, sturdy design a crystal-clear OLED display, and improved fast charging over the previous model. It runs on the slightly older Wear OS 3.2, but can still hold its own.

$299 $174

Shop Now

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus marries fitness and smart features in an attractive package. With its vibrant AMOLED display, 5-day battery life, and capabilities like Garmin Pay and Spotify integration, it’s a standout for anyone looking for a Samsung or Google alternative.

TicWatch E3

TicWatch E3
TicWatch

TicWatch E3

The Ticwatch E3 packs impressive performance with long-lasting three-day battery life. It's durable, powerful and a practical option that's more than affordable enough for most users.

$200 $140

Shop Now

