Whether you're hustling through a hectic day, keeping up with your fitness goals, or looking for a reliable extension of your smartphone, a great Android smartwatch can be a game-changer. The right watch doesn’t only tell the time but helps you answer calls and texts, handle important notifications, track your health stats, and more – all from your wrist. For many, a smartwatch is a constant companion – a must-have for every trip out the door. If you're looking for a new one with the latest tech, consider Android smartwatches.

While Apple has cornered the market for its iOS ecosystem with the Apple Watch, that's not the only game in town. Android users have a lot of different options to choose from. Samsung has its own set of flagship smartwatch models that you can’t go wrong with. And with regular refreshes every year, there’s always a new watch on the horizon to snag as an upgrade.

Other heavy hitters like Google and Garmin also have great picks that bring their own unique flavor to the table. Their offerings come packed not only with unique builds, features, and designs but also plenty of different ways to interact with the world around you.

So, what’s the best Android smartwatch you can buy now? We've sifted through the array of Android smartwatches available to serve up specially-curated picks. From great battery life and precise health tracking to sleek designs and flawless software integration, these watches have it all. But the best thing is that there's truly an Android smartwatch to fit every budget. So, whether you're looking to invest in top-tier tech or snag a deal, we've got your wrist covered.

Read on to check out some of the best Android smartwatches you can sport on your wrist today.

Best Android Smartwatches You Can Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Delivering nearly all the features of the Watch 6 Classic but for over $100 less, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a bargain performer. Its competitive price, comparable specs, and battery life make it an attractive buy altogether. $300 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro This Samsung watch is a smart Apple alternative with advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG. It also boasts lengthy battery life with a temperature sensor and fall-detection capabilities. $450 $380 Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch Google Google Pixel Watch Google's Pixel Watch has a unique stainless steel design, solid performance, and great Wear OS 3.5 integration. It's a reliable activity tracker with surprising performance and a variety of features. $350 $309 Shop Now

Fossil Gen 6 Fossil Fossil Gen 6 The Fossil Gen 6 has a great, sturdy design a crystal-clear OLED display, and improved fast charging over the previous model. It runs on the slightly older Wear OS 3.2, but can still hold its own. $299 $174 Shop Now

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Garmin Venu 2 Plus The Garmin Venu 2 Plus marries fitness and smart features in an attractive package. With its vibrant AMOLED display, 5-day battery life, and capabilities like Garmin Pay and Spotify integration, it’s a standout for anyone looking for a Samsung or Google alternative. $449 Shop Now

TicWatch E3 TicWatch TicWatch E3 The Ticwatch E3 packs impressive performance with long-lasting three-day battery life. It's durable, powerful and a practical option that's more than affordable enough for most users. $200 $140 Shop Now

