The 10 Best Apple Watch Chargers and Charging Stations to Buy in 2023
Setting the gold standard for smartwatches, the Apple Watch can pretty much do it all. You can check your emails, track your sleep, count your steps and even take phone calls like a modern-day Inspector Gadget when wearing this smart device. While all of the top-notch tech things the Apple Watch can do are great, dealing with the original charger that comes in the box is a different story.
We don't know what it is about the Apple Watch charger that makes it constantly want to fall off your nightstand, but we do know it's an unnecessary annoyance. If you want a charger that stays put, there are plenty of options on the market and some are exceptionally stylish. We've rounded up the most functional and fashionable Apple Watch chargers across the web that won't budge when providing battery power to your watch. For the person who loves all things Apple, many of these chargers multi-task as chargers for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods too.
But first, if you want to upgrade your Apple Watch to the last version, The Apple Watch Series 8, there's no better time to buy with Walmart offering the watch for less than most stores.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Now let's power on and take a look at these Apple Watch chargers below that you'll want to make room for on your dresser, resting assured that you won't have to worry about them falling behind your furniture and fishing them out later.
On one side of this charger you'll have wireless charging for your phone and the other side charges your Apple Watch. The watch stand folds up and down for easy storage.
Sleek and elegant, this wooden stand charges your Apple Watch in style.
Not only will this wireless charger charge your Apple Watch, but it also has spaces to charge your iPhone and AirPods. It comes in white and black styles.
Want something a bit more chic? Look no further than this rose gold charging station that can charge your watch, Air Pods, and phone.
Sleek and stylish, this elegant Apple Watch charger can charge both your smartwatch and iPhone. It provides 33% faster charging for the Apple Watch Series 7.
The weighted base on this Apple Watch charger will prevent falls, keeping everything securely in place.
You can charge your iPhone, Air Pods and Apple Watch on this charging pad, but you can also plug in an additional iPhone. This option is perfect for couples or those who carry an extra work phone.
Coming a variety of pastel colors, this adorable dinosaur-shaped charging stand is the Apple Watch charger you didn't know you needed.
Around the same size as your iPhone, this folding charging station is great for frequent travelers. The small size allows you to easily slip it into a bag.
Run your existing charger through this stand made of silicon that cradles your Apple Watch during charging. It might not stay put on the nightstand as well as other options on this list, but the gamer in us couldn't resist its charming look.
