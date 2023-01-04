Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Jacquemus, Margiela, Balenciaga and More

By Kyley Warren
Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale
Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Designer deals typically come at the end of each season, but Saks Fifth Avenue is switching things up to start the new year. Now through Saturday, January 14, the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale is taking up to 70% off over 20,000 styles from brands like Jacquemus, Off-White, Burberry, and more. Shoppers can snag quality apparel, accessories, and everyday essentials at a fraction of the price. 

Shop Saks' Designer Sale

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're still looking to strengthen your winter wardrobe or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale. There are even tons of vacation-ready sandals, sunglasses, and dresses available at steep discounts. 

Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Staud, Theory, Maison Margiela, Versace, and so many more. Saks sales this good are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds before the deals disappear next week. 

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale while they're still available. 

Jacquemus Le Bob Mentalo Leather Bucket Hat
Jacquemus Le Bob Mentalo Leather Bucket Hat
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jacquemus Le Bob Mentalo Leather Bucket Hat

 

Complete your winter look with a vibrant touch from Jacquemus' Le Bob Mentalo bucket hat crafted of smooth lambskin. 

    $255$153
    Versace Logo Band Pajama Pants
    Versace Logo Band Pajama Pants
    Saks Fifth Avenue
    Versace Logo Band Pajama Pants

    The cozy season calls for soft pajama pants with a hint of stretch like these Versace pajamas with the brand's signature Greca and Medusa motif at the waistband.

      $695$261
      Kate Spade Puddle Ankle Rain Boots
      Kate Spade Puddle Ankle Rain Boots
      Saks Fifth Avenue
      Kate Spade Puddle Ankle Rain Boots

       

      The Puddle boots by Kate Spade are elevated by a ribbed block heel that showcases the signature logo. Shop four different colors, including black, white, brown, and brandy. 

        $148$89
        Vince Nicco Leather Ankle Boots
        Vince Nicco Leather Ankle Boots
        Saks Fifth Avenue
        Vince Nicco Leather Ankle Boots

        The Nicco boots from Vince are crafted of smooth leather with a beautiful wooden-effect midsole. 

          $450$169
          rag & bone Nina Faux Leather Pull-On Skinny Pants
          rag & bone Nina Faux Leather Pull-On Skinny Pants
          Saks Fifth Avenue
          rag & bone Nina Faux Leather Pull-On Skinny Pants

           

          A sleek skinny silhouette brings modern edge to this pair of pants cut from faux leather.

            $295$155
            STAUD Palamino Leather Chelsea Boots
            STAUD Palamino Leather Chelsea Boots
            Saks Fifth Avenue
            STAUD Palamino Leather Chelsea Boots

             

            Cut to mid-calf, these leather boots blend a classic Chelsea silhouette with a utilitarian finish. 

              $425$159
              UGG Fluff Yeah Sheepskin Slingback Slippers
              UGG Fluff Yeah Sheepskin Slingback Slippers
              Saks Fifth Avenue
              UGG Fluff Yeah Sheepskin Slingback Slippers

              Step into the cozy season with ultimate comfort and style. 

                $100$70
                Joe's Jeans The Scout Raw Cuffed Jeans
                Joe's Jeans The Scout Raw Cuffed Jeans
                Saks Fifth Avenue
                Joe's Jeans The Scout Raw Cuffed Jeans

                Winter calls for a new pair of jeans. Joe's straight jeans featuring a cuffed, raw hem are now more than 60% off. 

                $178$45

