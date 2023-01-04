Shopping

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags

By Amy Lee
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2023
Edward Berthelot/Getty

Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.

Shop the Half-Yearly Sale

You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the Hoka Clifton 8 and trendy winter fashion like a Free People shacket. There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for 2023, you can save big on the best fashion finds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. 

Shop the best deals on women's shoes and designer handbags from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, below.

Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.

$180$135
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker

The iconic Stan Smith court sneaker scores a new level of love in this sleek update with a leopard heel. 

$100$50
HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe
HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Lighter and springier than ever, Hoka's all-distance running shoe puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort.

$140$112
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

This cozy, convertible Teva sneaker is crafted in a sleeping-bag–inspired design with a quilted upper and collapsible heel for easy on-off style.

$80$60
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Get 50% off UGG's faux-fur slingback that combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.

$100$50
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Nothing says cozy season quite like UGGs. This style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. 

$140$84
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Step into winter in a platform Chelsea boot that will stand the test of time. 

$200$150

Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Handbag Deals

Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag
Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Off-White Hard Core Nylon Crossbody Bag

A paper-clip zip pull embodies Off-White's signature irreverence on this compact nylon crossbody suspended from a logo-jacquard strap.

$1,020$612
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

Coach's softly structured little leather bag gets a chic top-handle flap silhouette to carry it two ways. 

$450$315
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag

Stella McCartney's compact yet roomy shoulder bag crafted from faux shearling is complemented by a chunky mixed-finish diamond-cut chain and tonal whipstitching. 

$1,530$918
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag

A removable shoulder strap delivers versatility to this compact Tory Burch bag made from pebbled leather. 

    $398$279

