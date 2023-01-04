Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags
Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the top-rated styles like the Hoka Clifton 8 and trendy winter fashion like a Free People shacket. There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store for 2023, you can save big on the best fashion finds from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
Shop the best deals on women's shoes and designer handbags from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, below.
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals
The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.
The iconic Stan Smith court sneaker scores a new level of love in this sleek update with a leopard heel.
Lighter and springier than ever, Hoka's all-distance running shoe puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort.
This cozy, convertible Teva sneaker is crafted in a sleeping-bag–inspired design with a quilted upper and collapsible heel for easy on-off style.
Get 50% off UGG's faux-fur slingback that combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.
Nothing says cozy season quite like UGGs. This style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling.
Step into winter in a platform Chelsea boot that will stand the test of time.
Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Handbag Deals
A paper-clip zip pull embodies Off-White's signature irreverence on this compact nylon crossbody suspended from a logo-jacquard strap.
Coach's softly structured little leather bag gets a chic top-handle flap silhouette to carry it two ways.
Stella McCartney's compact yet roomy shoulder bag crafted from faux shearling is complemented by a chunky mixed-finish diamond-cut chain and tonal whipstitching.
A removable shoulder strap delivers versatility to this compact Tory Burch bag made from pebbled leather.
