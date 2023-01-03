15 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023 For Every Budget: Shop Styles from Coach, Samsonite, Everlane, and More
Whether you're commuting across town to the office or across the street to a coffee shop, odds are you're in the market for a good work bag. Having a purse that readily holds all your essentials, doesn't hurt your shoulder and looks good with any outfit can be a tall order, which is why we've done the work for you. No matter your style and supply needs, we've found the best work bags worth purchasing in 2023.
There are so many different kinds of work bags available, so be sure to consider your lifestyle when deciding which style is right for you. If you just need a cute bag that holds a laptop and maybe some pens, go for a simple tote style in sleek leather. Does your commute involve a lot of walking? A backpack may be your best bet for reducing shoulder strain and keeping your hands free. And if you tend to lug a lot of equipment back and forth from your job, a laptop bag with extra storage compartments is a non-negotiable.
Starting at just $20, we've found the best work totes, backpacks and laptop bags for tackling your 2023 professional goals in style. Below, shop our favorite options from Coach, Samsonite, Amazon, Bottega Veneta and more.
Best Work Tote Bags for Women 2023
If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.
Beloved for its durability, Longchamp's Le Pliage tote has cemented itself as a go-to tote.
For a more affordable option that's just as adorable, we love this Amazon tote available in a variety of colors.
Elegant and timeless, this Coach tote will elevate all of your office outfits.
If you're willing to seriously splurge on a luxury tote you'll wear for decades, we love the simplicity of Bottega's Arco tote.
Best Work Backpacks for Women 2023
This travel-friendly backpack is 100% leather and features a handy front pouch for easy access and plenty of pockets inside. Shop it on sale in olive green or black.
This Camilla Backpack has it all — it's a convertible backpack, shoulder bag, and tote with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and other necessities.
Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is the ultimate back-to-work essential.
This large, versatile backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work, and is stylish enough to wear on weekends.
Water-resistant fabric, interior and exterior pockets and a laptop sleeve up to 15.6 inches make this backpack durable and practical.
Best Computer Bags for Women 2023
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
If practicality is your top priority, opt for this waterproof messenger bag that fits up to a 17-inch laptop with tons of storage compartments.
With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward.
If all of your office supplies are a bit too heavy to carry on your shoulders, opt for a spinner laptop bag instead.
"I have used this bag for 4 months now and have stuffed it full many times, putting a ton of weight on the straps and it is still in great condition!" raved one reviewer about this faux leather laptop tote. "It does not look very durable, but it has happily surprised me!"
