Finding the best car seat to keep your little one safe while you're on the road can be a daunting task. From adaptability to portability, you want a convertible car seat that fits the car as much as it fits the child — along with one that's easy to clean, of course.

When it comes to top-rated car seats, the Nuna Rava always makes the list. Last year, the Nuna Rava car seat was one of the most popular items purchased during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and it is being steeply discounted again right now. This rarely discounted convertible car seat is on sale for $375, which is more than 30% off and the lowest price we've ever seen.

With its adjustable style, the Nuna Rava is designed to allow kids up to 50 pounds to ride back-facing in the car for longer. The car seat grows with your little one who can then sit in it forward-facing until they are 65 pounds.

The aircraft-certified car seat's safety and convenience features include an adjustable harness, reinforced belt path and a durable all-steel frame. Nuna's ventilation panels help to ensure your baby doesn't wake up sweaty and cranky during longer trips. And, let’s not forget the 10 head support positions and adjustable foot rest. Plus, an optional sippy cup holders on each side.

The easy installation alone is well worth the price. Nuna makes life even easier by including recline-angle guides that clearly confirm the perfect riding angle. Just remember, this Nordstrom deal is only available for a limited time, so we recommend saving $175 on the Nuna Rava car seat before it's sold out.

For even more savings on baby gear, check out all the best deals from Amazon's February Baby Sale happening right now.

