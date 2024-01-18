Sales & Deals

10 Best Vuori Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on Leggings, Jackets and More Top-Rated Activewear

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:51 PM PST, January 18, 2024

Shop the best Vuori deals and save as much as 50% on leggings, jackets, bras, shorts and more.

There's no better time than the start of a new year to freshen up your less-than-inspiring drawer of workout gear. Not only must your activewear be versatile and high-quality enough to handle anything thrown its way, but the pieces should be ones you're actually excited to wear that make you feel like your best self. 

When it comes to athletic and performance gear that's as comfortable as it is stylish, Vuori has risen to the top of the ranks. If you haven’t jumped on the Vuori train yet, now happens to be a great time to start or stock up on your go-to's for 2024. As many Vuori fans know, the brand hardly ever has sales, but there are currently tons of marked-down pieces in the Vuori sale section right now.

From best-selling leggings and sports bras to shirt jackets and tennis dresses for channeling the Australian Open, you can save up to 50% on must-have Vuori styles.

Shop the Vuori Sale

Vuori has been spotted on celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the brand's signature DreamKnit fabric, the stylish activewear feels like a second skin, and is also incredibly cozy. Since cold weather isn't going away any time soon, we suggest taking advantage of the steals on some excellent Vuori outerwear.

Whether you're spending more time at the gym this winter, or you're just looking for some comfy clothes to lounge in, the Vuori sale section has you covered. Ahead, go from workouts to weekends and shop the best Vuori deals for women available now before they sell out.

Best Vuori Deals for Women

Utility Sherpa Jacket

Utility Sherpa Jacket
Vuori

Utility Sherpa Jacket

Made from recycled material, this performance sherpa material is great for an outdoor adventure or keeping cozy at home. 

$188 $150

Shop Now

Evolve Legging

Evolve Legging
Vuori

Evolve Legging

These leggings are 7/8 length and feature Vuori's higher coverage V1 Uplift™ material, with moisture locking technology that make these great for your toughest workouts. 

$118 $82

Shop Now

Sedona Wideleg Sweatpant

Sedona Wideleg Sweatpant
Vuori

Sedona Wideleg Sweatpant

These French terry high rise pants feature a wide leg and relaxed fit, and are perfect for lounging, yoga, and anything in between. 

$98 $68

Shop Now

Cove Funnel Neck Tank

Cove Funnel Neck Tank
Vuori

Cove Funnel Neck Tank

This stretchy rib-knit top is waist-length, and provides a stylish edge to your loungewear. 

$58 $46

Shop Now

Bayview Thermal Wideleg

Bayview Thermal Wideleg
Vuori

Bayview Thermal Wideleg

Vuori touts these pants as your "new off-day uniform", and with features like four-way stretch and soft thermal knit material — we get why!

$108 $86

Shop Now

Canyon Insulated Shirt Jacket

Canyon Insulated Shirt Jacket
Vuori

Canyon Insulated Shirt Jacket

Available in two neutral colors, this shirt jacket is sure to keep you warm and stylish this winter.

$198 $158

Shop Now

Evolve Square Neck Bra

Evolve Square Neck Bra
Vuori

Evolve Square Neck Bra

This bra offers light support and a square neckline, and also has a matching pair of leggings on the Vuori site available to make the perfect workout set.

$64 $51

Shop Now

Villa Short

Villa Short
Vuori

Villa Short

These relaxed-fit shorts are made from recycled materials, and feature an soft elastic waistband and silk-like fabric.

$64 $38

Shop Now

Short Sleeve Halo Crop

Short Sleeve Halo Crop
Vuori

Short Sleeve Halo Crop

This crop comes in 3 colors, features a stylish scoop-neckline, and even has light built-in coverage.

$64 $44

Shop Now

Mid Rise Elevation Slim Bootcut

Mid Rise Elevation Slim Bootcut
Vuori

Mid Rise Elevation Slim Bootcut

These mid-rise pants feature an ankle-length bootcut leg and is available in two neutral colors. 

$108 $75

Shop Now

