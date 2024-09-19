We're officially transitioning out of summer, and it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the fall season ahead. Whether you're getting excited about the crisp autumn days outside or kicking off a new workout routine, Athleta is a one-stop shop for all your closet staples. As a cult-favorite brand for both activewear and effortless loungewear, you'll find everything you need to get active and stay cozy this fall. Even better, there is a massive Athleta sale going on now with steep discount on many of the brand's top-rated styles.

For a limited time, Athleta's sale is filled with top-rated leggings, joggers, tank tops, tees, and more activewear favorites along with everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel. You can save up to 60% on styles and give your wardrobe a well-deserved upgrade ahead of the new season.

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

Even people who don’t love to exercise are obsessed with Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta sale below before the deals disappear.

Aurora Seamless Legging Athleta Aurora Seamless Legging Perfect for yoga or low-impact workouts, these leggings are designed with a seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing. $109 $40 Shop Now

Triumph Hoodie Athleta Triumph Hoodie Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit. $108 $80 Shop Now

Presence Hoodie Athleta Presence Hoodie Whether you're lounging or running errands, this hoodie features super-soft rib texture that keeps you cozy. $95 $75 Shop Now

