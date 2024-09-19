Shop
Athleta Sale
Athleta
By Charlotte Lewis
Updated: 1:56 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Upgrade your everyday essentials with can't-miss Athleta deals on best-selling activewear.

We're officially transitioning out of summer, and it’s time to get our wardrobes ready for the fall season ahead. Whether you're getting excited about the crisp autumn days outside or kicking off a new workout routine, Athleta is a one-stop shop for all your closet staples. As a cult-favorite brand for both activewear and effortless loungewear, you'll find everything you need to get active and stay cozy this fall. Even better, there is a massive Athleta sale going on now with steep discount on many of the brand's top-rated styles.

For a limited time, Athleta's sale is filled with top-rated leggings, joggers, tank tops, tees, and more activewear favorites along with everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel. You can save up to 60% on styles and give your wardrobe a well-deserved upgrade ahead of the new season.

Shop the Athleta Sale

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia KeysSimone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

Even people who don’t love to exercise are obsessed with Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta sale below before the deals disappear.

Best Athleta Deals to Shop Now

Aurora Seamless Legging

Aurora Seamless Legging
Athleta

Aurora Seamless Legging

Perfect for yoga or low-impact workouts, these leggings are designed with a seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing.

$109 $40

Shop Now

With Ease Wrap Top

With Ease Wrap Top
Athleta

With Ease Wrap Top

Athleta's With Ease Wrap Top features a delicate wrap front detail for a stylish look.

$65 $50

Shop Now

Triumph Hoodie

Triumph Hoodie
Athleta

Triumph Hoodie

Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit. 

$108 $80

Shop Now

Elation Ultra High Rise Lasercut 7/8 Legging

Elation Ultra High Rise Lasercut 7/8 Legging
Athleta

Elation Ultra High Rise Lasercut 7/8 Legging

These leggings come in petite, standard and tall lengths for your ideal fit.

$99 $70

Shop Now

Presence Hoodie

Presence Hoodie
Athleta

Presence Hoodie

Whether you're lounging or running errands, this hoodie features super-soft rib texture that keeps you cozy.

$95 $75

Shop Now

Brooklyn Heights High Rise Cargo Jogger

Brooklyn Heights High Rise Cargo Jogger
Athleta

Brooklyn Heights High Rise Cargo Jogger

Joggers, the fashionable sibling of sweatpants, are a wardrobe staple for active lifestyles and just getting cozy on the couch.

$99 $60

Shop Now

Salutation Crop Mesh Jacket

Salutation Crop Mesh Jacket
Athleta

Salutation Crop Mesh Jacket

Crafted from Powervita fabric, the Salutation Crop Mesh Jacket wicks away sweat and dries in a flash to keep you comfortable during high-intensity workouts.

$109 $80

Shop Now

Salutation 7/8 Bodysuit

Salutation 7/8 Bodysuit
Athleta

Salutation 7/8 Bodysuit

Bodysuits are totally on trend, and the Salutation 7/8 Bodysuit features a stylish square neck and comfortable straps.

$129 $100

Shop Now

