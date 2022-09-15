It's the fall season, which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two. To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable.

So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, robes, pajamas and more from lululemon, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more.

For more items to get you in the mood for fall, check out cozy scented candles, warm cardigans and boots under $100. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Hanes Men's Sweatshirt Amazon Hanes Men's Sweatshirt A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. $22 $14 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $127 $100 Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. $20 AND UP Buy Now

