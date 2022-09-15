The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 2022 — Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More
It's the fall season, which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two. To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable.
So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, robes, pajamas and more from lululemon, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more.
For more items to get you in the mood for fall, check out cozy scented candles, warm cardigans and boots under $100. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.
This sweater defines your waist while keeping you warm thanks to its ultra-flattering wrap silhouette.
With power mesh lining, this onesie provides extra support, flatters your figure, and hugs you in the right places.
It doesn't get much cozier than the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew.
These Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings are easy and stylish to stay comfortable on the go. Plus, it will keep you dry and comfortable as you move, and side pockets conveniently hold your essentials.
You'll find total comfort in these yoga shorts thanks to the soft knit fabric, the three-by-three rib knit, and the encased elastic waistband. These are so comfortable, you'll never want to take them off!
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are perfect for everyday wear.
There's nothing better than wearing an oversized tee. The oversized fit and longer length of this cozy tee, along with the side-slit detailing and dropped armholes, will keep you comfortable.
As autumn approaches, sweaters are now on our shopping radar. Don't look any further, this sweater will go with everything.
Even though these shorts look like basketball shorts, the ultra-soft, sweat-wicking fabric allows you to wear them anywhere and anytime while staying light enough to keep you moving.
With a cropped fit, this super comfy hoodie is even better.
Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. With 93 hours of wear, it's perfect for slightly cooler indoor temperatures.
With its longline, oversized design and split hems, this plush waffle weave pullover is perfect for lounging all day.
With this stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a date, or just lounging in.
Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. The perfect combination of style and sustainability!
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the pajama set you've always wanted to wear.
In these chic wide-legged sweats, you'll look the part at your next get-together with friends.
Warm and classic, these joggers are perfect for any occasion.
A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric.
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill.
Enter Swoveralls -- sweatpants and overalls combined. The super soft, don't-want-to-take-off one-piece is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.
Get multiple colors of these casual, cozy Lululemon jogger sweatpants.
This season, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece sweatshirt with your favorite leggings.
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress.
Team a soft bralette with this Calvin Klein thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband.
In addition to chic bedding, Parachute also has loungewear. We love the oversized linen sleep shirt for its breathable, comfy and soft design.
