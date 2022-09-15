Shopping

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 2022 — Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best loungewear 1280
Parachute, Outdoor Voices, Lululemon

It's the fall season, which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two. To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable. 

So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, robes, pajamas and more from lululemon, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more. 

For more items to get you in the mood for fall, check out cozy scented candles, warm cardigans and boots under $100. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy. 

WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan
WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan
Nordstrom
WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan

This sweater defines your waist while keeping you warm thanks to its ultra-flattering wrap silhouette.

$82
SKIMS All-in-one Long Sleeve Mid Thigh Onesie
SKIMS All-in-one Long Sleeve Mid Thigh Onesie
SKIMS
SKIMS All-in-one Long Sleeve Mid Thigh Onesie

With power mesh lining, this onesie provides extra support, flatters your figure, and hugs you in the right places.

$88
Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew
Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew
Lululemon
Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

It doesn't get much cozier than the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew. 

$108$79
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings

These Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings are easy and stylish to stay comfortable on the go. Plus, it will keep you dry and comfortable as you move, and side pockets conveniently hold your essentials. 

$30
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts
Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts

You'll find total comfort in these yoga shorts thanks to the soft knit fabric, the three-by-three rib knit, and the encased elastic waistband. These are so comfortable, you'll never want to take them off! 

$19 AND UP
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are perfect for everyday wear. 

$25$22
Free People Silent Mode Tee
Free People Silent Mode Tee
Free People
Free People Silent Mode Tee

There's nothing better than wearing an oversized tee. The oversized fit and longer length of this cozy tee, along with the side-slit detailing and dropped armholes, will keep you comfortable.

$68
Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater
Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater

As autumn approaches, sweaters are now on our shopping radar. Don't look any further, this sweater will go with everything.

$128
Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Shorts
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Shorts

Even though these shorts look like basketball shorts, the ultra-soft, sweat-wicking fabric allows you to wear them anywhere and anytime while staying light enough to keep you moving.

$70
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie

With a cropped fit, this super comfy hoodie is even better.

$65
Jambys Unisex House Hoodie
Jambys House Hoodie
Jambys
Jambys Unisex House Hoodie

Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. With 93 hours of wear, it's perfect for slightly cooler indoor temperatures. 

$79
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover
Free People
Free People C.O.Z.Y Pullover

With its longline, oversized design and split hems, this plush waffle weave pullover is perfect for lounging all day.

$78
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

With this stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a date, or just lounging in.

$85
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. The perfect combination of style and sustainability!

$150
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the pajama set you've always wanted to wear. 

$148$130
Good American Wide Leg Sweatpant
Wide Leg Sweatpant
Good American
Good American Wide Leg Sweatpant

In these chic wide-legged sweats, you'll look the part at your next get-together with friends.

$75
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Jogger

Warm and classic, these joggers are perfect for any occasion.

$22$10
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt

A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. 

$22$14
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe

Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 

$127$100
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls

Enter Swoveralls -- sweatpants and overalls combined. The super soft, don't-want-to-take-off one-piece is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. 

$108
lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
lululemon jogger
lululemon
lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger

Get multiple colors of these casual, cozy Lululemon jogger sweatpants. 

$118
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt

This season, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece sweatshirt with your favorite leggings.

$98
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes

Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. 

$20 AND UP
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

Team a soft bralette with this Calvin Klein thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. 

STARTING $25
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt

In addition to chic bedding, Parachute also has loungewear. We love the oversized linen sleep shirt for its breathable, comfy and soft design. 

$99$40

RELATED CONTENT: 

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Are on Sale Now

Anthropologie Sale: Get up to 50% off Our Fall Picks

25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Boots, Sweaters and More

9 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

15 Fall Fashion Essentials from Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More

The Best Fall Jackets to Shop from J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale

The Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight The Winter Blues

 