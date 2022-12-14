When it comes to the 15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys' Christmas spirit, it's safe to say: This girl is on fire. She making everyone feel festive this holiday season with the debut of her brand-new Christmas album, Santa Baby which was released on November 4. But she's also helping shoppers get in a festive mood with her first-ever holiday collection created with Athleta.

On December 6, Keys' celebrated the holiday collab in NYC with the help of lifestyle apparel brand Athleta. Co-hosted by Mary Beth Laughton, the Athleta President and CEO, other guests at the holiday event were Keys' closest friends, including writer and curator Kimberly Drew, violinist Angelina Sherie, singer Kelly Augustine and Alicia’s mother, Tierra Joseph. After a decadent dinner from King, the guests were able to shop from Keys' 12-piece collection that features outerwear and layering pieces in classic autumnal and vibrant red color palettes.

Unlike most holiday wear, the jolly red and foliage orange garments in this collection can be worn throughout the colder seasons. Not only is the new Athleta x Alicia Keys collection great for winter weather, but each piece also makes a show-stopping cozy holiday gift. As the Athleta x Alicia Keys Holiday 2022 Collection retails for $89-$500 and has extended sizing from XXS to 3XL, you'll find something for all the women on your gift list.

Ahead, check out the stunning and versatile pieces from Alicia Keys' holiday collection at Athleta. Then you, too, can wear the outfits seen worn by the singer and her closest friends.

Keys Limitless Pant Athleta Keys Limitless Pant Wear these stretchy, sweat-wicking pants to work or during your commute. The stylish design is also functional with zipper pockets on the sides. $159 Shop Now

Keys Golden Aura Puffer Athleta Keys Golden Aura Puffer Puffy coats are so hot right now – seriously! If you're in the market for a stylish winter coat, look no further. This golden puffer with zippered sleeves is filled with responsibly sourced down for lightweight warmth. $429 $260 Shop Now

Keys Goddess Bodysuit Athleta Keys Goddess Bodysuit Your body will feel like it's getting one big hug when wearing this bodysuit made with Athleta's super soft powervita fabric. The fabric is also breathable and sweat-wicking, so while you'll stay warm, you won't overheat. $179 $125 Shop Now

Keys Intention Pant Athleta Keys Intention Pant These luxurious pants are made from a wool and cashmere blend. You'll feel extra comfy in these as the wide-leg pants. $159 Shop Now

Keys Intention Sweater Athleta Keys Intention Sweater Also made from a wool-cashmere blend, you won't want to take this soft and plush hooded sweater off. It's intentionally made a bit oversized so you can layer it easily. $169 Shop Now

Keys Embrace Jacket Athleta Keys Embrace Jacket After a workout, layer on this plush and stretchy fleece jacket with an even softer inside. The coat is knee-length, but its relaxed fit gives you enough room to easily move to and from the gym. If you like the look, but want a darker fabric for winter, it also comes in dark maroon. $199 $140 Shop Now

Keys Free To Roam Tunic Athleta Keys Free To Roam Tunic This extra-long tunic will make you feel snug as a (very stylish) bug. The wool-cashmere blend tunic is nearly floor length, but the wide slit up the front allows you to freely hustle and bustle around town. $349 Shop Now

Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer Athleta Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer Stylish and sleek, this puffer jacket is made with luxurious velvet in a deep purple shade. It is wind-resistant and filled with down feathers so you'll stay toasty this winter. $429 $270 Shop Now

Keys Wool Cashmere Socks Athleta Keys Wool Cashmere Socks Keep your toes warm in these silky soft cashmere wool socks. They pair nicely with a boot, but are also extremely comfy so you may just want to wear them when hanging out around the house. $89 $60 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

