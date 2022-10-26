Autumn is officially here and that fall weather has us in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes.

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, leather jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill, The North Face, Levi's and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best cardigans, boots under $100, and some Western-inspired pieces.

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Alex Mill Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come. $195 Buy Now

North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket The North Face North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions of summer to fall and fall to winter. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry. $159 Buy Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. $90 $54 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Everlane The ReNew Anorak Everlane Everlane The ReNew Anorak A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look. $118 Buy Now

