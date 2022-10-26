The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Stay Cozy and Stylish All Season Long
Autumn is officially here and that fall weather has us in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes.
Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, leather jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill, The North Face, Levi's and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best cardigans, boots under $100, and some Western-inspired pieces.
Shackets are bound to be everywhere again this year. These easy-fitting shirt jackets are made in a cozy fabric for layering and taking with you on-the-go.
This jacket lives up to its ideal of being the bomb, with every zipped pocket and fold of glossy leather.
Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in Only Murders in the Building. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come.
This sleek and glossy puffer jacket with adorable faux-shearing collar and cuffs is also practical with zippered side pockets. It's available in three machine-washable colors so you don't have to make an extra visit to the dry cleaner.
A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material.
A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions of summer to fall and fall to winter. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry.
Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.
Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.
This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki.
For a sporty option, Alo Yoga's cropped bomber made from soft tricot fabric is perfect for pairing with your activewear sets.
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe.
This corduroy button down shirt jacket hybrid is a bestseller on Amazon.
A lightweight and water-resistant jacket which features a hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, and a hidden drawstring so that you can tighten it at the waist for a more fitted look.
The classic silhouette of Levi's bomber jacket will never go out of style, and it comes in a ton of fun colors including this dainty lilac.
You don't have to trade in your classic denim jacket, but maybe this denim shacket will convince you to put off wearing it for a little longer.
