Beauty babes! Gwyneth Paltrow joined Alicia Keys, Addison Rae, Cheryl Burke, Toni Braxton, Halsey, Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross and more A-listers on Flip, the beauty-focused social commerce platform.

Flip provides app users a new type of shopping experience where they can discover and purchase beauty and wellness products by flipping through user-generated content, post shoppable video reviews from their own purchases, and host live shows.

Flip users can also earn from their engagement, receive commission based on sales from their content, get bonuses from referrals, and participate in live events and giveaways.

Paltrow already joined in on the fun by posting her first video to the platform to show her morning and nighttime cleansing routine using the GOOPGLOW Jelly Cleanser, one of 26 products from Goop Beauty that are available for retail on Flip.

The actress had her hair pulled back in a bun as she said, "You put it on it smells amazing, like a little citrusy, and then your skin is so soft for the rest of the day. ... It feels incredibly luxurious. You can feel all of the manual exfoliating beads, but it also has a really nice jelly texture underneath."

To discover more standout items, users can search for specific ingredients or product types, and all associated products from big brands, small brands, hard to find brands, and more, will pop up with countless user reviews.

Another plus: Flip offers same-day shipping, and fast, free delivery, so you can get your favorite skincare and beauty must-haves in no time.

Flip already has more than 25 million video views since its launch in December 2021.

