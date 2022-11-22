Saie, the female-founded clean and sustainable beauty company, has made waves in the cosmetic industry since it first hit the market in 2019. The brand was an instant fan favorite, appearing in viral TikToks and quickly becoming beloved by consumers and celebrities. Gwyneth Paltrow, a star as famous for her attention to skincare as she is for her films, was so impressed by the brand she invested in the company in 2020.

Now through November 28, you can shop 25% off sitewide during the Saie Black Friday sale. Their only sale of the year is the perfect opportunity to stock up on or try Saie's clean makeup essentials. Take advantage of these once-a-year deals and fill your makeup bag with their impressive products or shop their bundles which will make excellent gifts and stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Formulated without toxic ingredients like alcohol-based preservative phenoxyethanol, talc and sulfates, your skin will love Saie cosmetics. To replace these unfavorable ingredients, Saie instead uses nourishing ingredients like shea butter, squalane, and soothing oils like coconut, sunflower and jojoba in their makeup products. Whether you haven't gotten to try the high-performance formulas from Saie, or you're already obsessed with their affordable, effective products already, you won't want to miss Saie's Black Friday Sale.

Ahead, we've hand-selected the cult-favorite Saie products that you'll want to shop before they sell out.

Glowy Super Gel Saie Glowy Super Gel Illuminate your skin and get that glowy look by wearing this gel over or under your foundation. As a bonus, once you use up the product, the container is completely recyclable. $28 $21 Shop Now

Mascara 101 Saie Mascara 101 With this buildable formula you can make your lashes as long and thick as you prefer. It doesn't just add color though, the formula also conditions and strengthens your lashes. $26 $20 Shop Now

Dew Blush Saie Dew Blush This creamy blush is lightweight for that natural flush look. It comes in six stunning shades like Rosy and Peachy that give a soft pop of color, or Dreamy and Poppy with more pigmented formulas. $25 $19 Shop Now

Hydrabeam Brightening Concealer Saie Hydrabeam Brightening Concealer Touted as the "concealer from the future," this concealer brightens under eyes and blurs imperfections. Offered in nine different shades, this concealer also hydrates. $26 $20 Shop Now

Brow Butter Saie Brow Butter Plant fibers in the liquid pomade of the Brow Butter build and thicken your brows. It comes in four color options to match all brows. $20 $15 Shop Now

2-Minute Makeup Kit Saie 2-Minute Makeup Kit On the go and don't have time to do a full face of makeup? Create a quick and beautiful look with this 2-Minute Makeup Kit that includes Mascara 101, Liquid Lip Balm, Brow Butter and Glowy Super Gel. $90 $60 Shop Now

The Big Brush Saie The Big Brush Use this soft blending brush with Slip Tint or Sun Melt to get a seamless finish and that perfect glow. $26 $20 Shop Now

Lip Blur Glam Duo Saie Lip Blur Glam Duo Keep this duo in your bag to go from a day in the office to a night out. Simply swipe on the buildable mascara and the lip blur for a glam look. $50 $34 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

