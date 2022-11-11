When it comes to dressing for the holidays, we'd be lying if we said we didn't want to wear pajamas every day until the cold weather comes to an end. Luckily for us, Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand SKIMS just launched its holiday shop with everything you could need to stay cute and cozy all season long.

"I’m so excited to announce SKIMS’ biggest holiday gift shop ever," said Kardashian in a teaser announcement. "There’s truly something here for everyone on your list: your sisters, your mom, your family, your boyfriend, even your pets. I’m telling you guys, you’ll definitely be the best friend and the favorite in your family if you’re giving the gift of SKIMS this season."

Shop SKIMS Holiday Collections

The launch features more than 15 limited-edition collections full of new and best-selling styles in holiday colors and textures — from classic plaid pajama sets and buttery soft robes to sparkling, sexy intimates. Internet famous finds such as the Soft Lounge collection now come in new hues, and the Y2K trend is still going strong with the limited-edition velour collection.

To introduce the new holiday shop, Kardashian called on social media stars Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks to be the faces of the latest campaign. “It’s going to be a very SKIMS holiday for me!" said Brooks in a press release. "I loved the chic robes for myself and will be gifting all of my friends the sparkly sets.”

Below, we've picked out some of our favorite new pieces from the SKIMS Holiday Shop.

Velour Track Pants Skims Velour Track Pants There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home. $78 Buy Now

Quilted Slipper Skims Quilted Slipper Pretend like you never left your bed with these open-toe quilted slippers. $54 Buy Now

Velour Wrap Robe Skims Velour Wrap Robe Made of slinky, luxurious velour fabric, you'll never want to take this robe off. This style comes in four soothing neutrals in sizes XXS-4X. $128 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the Same Skims Bodysuit

SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection

Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Collection Fuses Swimwear with Shapewear

Kim Kardashian Reunites Former Victoria's Secret Angels for SKIMS

Shop Festive Ornaments and Jewelry from BaubleBar's Holiday Collection

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover