Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops Holiday Gift Shop with New Styles for the Whole Family

By Lauren Gruber‍
Skims holiday collection
Skims

When it comes to dressing for the holidays, we'd be lying if we said we didn't want to wear pajamas every day until the cold weather comes to an end. Luckily for us, Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand SKIMS just launched its holiday shop with everything you could need to stay cute and cozy all season long.

"I’m so excited to announce SKIMS’ biggest holiday gift shop ever," said Kardashian in a teaser announcement. "There’s truly something here for everyone on your list: your sisters, your mom, your family, your boyfriend, even your pets. I’m telling you guys, you’ll definitely be the best friend and the favorite in your family if you’re giving the gift of SKIMS this season."

Shop SKIMS Holiday Collections

The launch features more than 15 limited-edition collections full of new and best-selling styles in holiday colors and textures — from classic plaid pajama sets and buttery soft robes to sparkling, sexy intimates. Internet famous finds such as the Soft Lounge collection now come in new hues, and the Y2K trend is still going strong with the limited-edition velour collection.

To introduce the new holiday shop, Kardashian called on social media stars Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks to be the faces of the latest campaign. “It’s going to be a very SKIMS holiday for me!" said Brooks in a press release. "I loved the chic robes for myself and will be gifting all of my friends the sparkly sets.”

Below, we've picked out some of our favorite new pieces from the SKIMS Holiday Shop.

Woven Shine Triangle Bralette
Skims
Woven Shine Triangle Bralette

For days when you can't be bothered to wear a real bra — and let's be real, that's most days — this satiny bralette is an adorable option.

$52
Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
Skims
Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

Whether you wear it on its own or with its matching joggers, this pullover knit will keep you comfy all season long. 

$78
Soft Lounge Long Sleep Set
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Sleep Set

This ultra-soft sleep set makes for a fantastic gift that anyone on your list will appreciate.

$118
Rhinestone Stretch Satin Thong Pack
Skims
Rhinestone Stretch Satin Thong Pack

Because even your underwear collection deserves a festive update, this thong two-pack is studded with crystals in the Skims logo.

$48
Cotton Duvet Robe
Skims
Cotton Duvet Robe

Bring your bedding with you everywhere when you put on this tufted duvet robe.

$198
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Skims
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Skims' sultry see-through bra gets an update for the holidays in a festive poppy red shade — available in sizes 32A-46H

$52
Velour Track Pants
Skims
Velour Track Pants

There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.

$78
Kids Fleece Sleep Set
Skims
Kids Fleece Sleep Set

Keep the little ones in your life snuggly this season in a plaid fleece sleep set. Plus, you can match with them with the unisex adult version.

$58
Quilted Slipper
Skims
Quilted Slipper

Pretend like you never left your bed with these open-toe quilted slippers.

$54
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief Pack
Skims
Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief Pack

There's no better time than the holidays to treat yourself and your loved ones to brand new underwear.

$60
Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie
Skims
Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie

We can't wait to live in this cozy cotton onesie all winter long — available in red, grey, and this bubblegum pink.

$128
Kids Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie
Skims
Kids Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie

Plus, you can get the whole family in on the onesie fun with this kids' version that comes in sizes 2T-10.

$58
Sport Crew Sock Pack
Skims
Sport Crew Sock Pack

Your sock collection could probably also use an update, and these cotton-blend crew socks make for a great gift.

$40
Logo Mesh Cami Bodysuit
Skims
Logo Mesh Cami Bodysuit

Available in sizes XXS-4X, this bodysuit is a great base layer for holiday 'fits whether worn as shapewear or as a top. 

$68
Velour Wrap Robe
Skims
Velour Wrap Robe

Made of slinky, luxurious velour fabric, you'll never want to take this robe off. This style comes in four soothing neutrals in sizes XXS-4X.

$128

