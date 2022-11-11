Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops Holiday Gift Shop with New Styles for the Whole Family
When it comes to dressing for the holidays, we'd be lying if we said we didn't want to wear pajamas every day until the cold weather comes to an end. Luckily for us, Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand SKIMS just launched its holiday shop with everything you could need to stay cute and cozy all season long.
"I’m so excited to announce SKIMS’ biggest holiday gift shop ever," said Kardashian in a teaser announcement. "There’s truly something here for everyone on your list: your sisters, your mom, your family, your boyfriend, even your pets. I’m telling you guys, you’ll definitely be the best friend and the favorite in your family if you’re giving the gift of SKIMS this season."
Shop SKIMS Holiday Collections
The launch features more than 15 limited-edition collections full of new and best-selling styles in holiday colors and textures — from classic plaid pajama sets and buttery soft robes to sparkling, sexy intimates. Internet famous finds such as the Soft Lounge collection now come in new hues, and the Y2K trend is still going strong with the limited-edition velour collection.
To introduce the new holiday shop, Kardashian called on social media stars Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, LARRAY, and Suede Brooks to be the faces of the latest campaign. “It’s going to be a very SKIMS holiday for me!" said Brooks in a press release. "I loved the chic robes for myself and will be gifting all of my friends the sparkly sets.”
Below, we've picked out some of our favorite new pieces from the SKIMS Holiday Shop.
For days when you can't be bothered to wear a real bra — and let's be real, that's most days — this satiny bralette is an adorable option.
Whether you wear it on its own or with its matching joggers, this pullover knit will keep you comfy all season long.
This ultra-soft sleep set makes for a fantastic gift that anyone on your list will appreciate.
Because even your underwear collection deserves a festive update, this thong two-pack is studded with crystals in the Skims logo.
Bring your bedding with you everywhere when you put on this tufted duvet robe.
Skims' sultry see-through bra gets an update for the holidays in a festive poppy red shade — available in sizes 32A-46H
There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.
Keep the little ones in your life snuggly this season in a plaid fleece sleep set. Plus, you can match with them with the unisex adult version.
Pretend like you never left your bed with these open-toe quilted slippers.
There's no better time than the holidays to treat yourself and your loved ones to brand new underwear.
We can't wait to live in this cozy cotton onesie all winter long — available in red, grey, and this bubblegum pink.
Plus, you can get the whole family in on the onesie fun with this kids' version that comes in sizes 2T-10.
Your sock collection could probably also use an update, and these cotton-blend crew socks make for a great gift.
Available in sizes XXS-4X, this bodysuit is a great base layer for holiday 'fits whether worn as shapewear or as a top.
Made of slinky, luxurious velour fabric, you'll never want to take this robe off. This style comes in four soothing neutrals in sizes XXS-4X.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the Same Skims Bodysuit
SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection
Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Collection Fuses Swimwear with Shapewear
Kim Kardashian Reunites Former Victoria's Secret Angels for SKIMS
Shop Festive Ornaments and Jewelry from BaubleBar's Holiday Collection
Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta
Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover