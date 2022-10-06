If you have any beauty lovers in your life, you'll know that the release of new holiday collections is almost more exciting than the holiday itself. Every year, our favorite makeup and skincare brands come out with gift sets in luxurious packaging — often at a discount — and Tarte is no exception. Known for skin-friendly, high-performance natural cosmetics, Tarte's latest holiday collection is finally here and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

Shop Tarte's New Collection

With over 20 new arrivals, Tarte's holiday collection is brimming with new and best-selling products in festive red and gold packaging. You can score plenty of products at a discount, such as three mascaras for less than the price of two, as well as add new special-edition palettes to your collection including the Gilded Glamour eyeshadow palette duo and Precious Gems palette for glowing cheeks. There's also plenty of stocking stuffers for the beauty-obsessed, filled with travel-sized goodies or multi-packs of shadow sticks and lip balms.

Whether you're in need of gift inspiration for the makeup guru in your life or want to treat yourself to some new beauty must-haves, Tarte's holiday collection has everything you need to make the season a little more sparkly. Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the brand's latest drop.

Glamazon Essentials Tarte Glamazon Essentials Get your glow on with this cheek palette and brush duo. The palette contains a highlighter, two blushes, and a bronzer made with skin-friendly ingredients. $52 Buy Now

