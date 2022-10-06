Sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics' Holiday Collection Is Here: Shop New and Best-Selling Gifts for the Beauty-Obsessed

By Lauren Gruber‍
Tarte holiday collection 2022
Tarte

If you have any beauty lovers in your life, you'll know that the release of new holiday collections is almost more exciting than the holiday itself. Every year, our favorite makeup and skincare brands come out with gift sets in luxurious packaging — often at a discount — and Tarte is no exception. Known for skin-friendly, high-performance natural cosmetics, Tarte's latest holiday collection is finally here and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

With over 20 new arrivals, Tarte's holiday collection is brimming with new and best-selling products in festive red and gold packaging. You can score plenty of products at a discount, such as three mascaras for less than the price of two, as well as add new special-edition palettes to your collection including the Gilded Glamour eyeshadow palette duo and Precious Gems palette for glowing cheeks. There's also plenty of stocking stuffers for the beauty-obsessed, filled with travel-sized goodies or multi-packs of shadow sticks and lip balms. 

Whether you're in need of gift inspiration for the makeup guru in your life or want to treat yourself to some new beauty must-haves, Tarte's holiday collection has everything you need to make the season a little more sparkly. Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the brand's latest drop.

Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Tarte
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

The ultimate holiday eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.

$54
Maracuja Juicy Squad Lip Set
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Squad Lip Set

Update their lip wardrobe with two maracuja juicy lip balms, a rose-pink hydrating lipstick, and hyaluronic acid-infused lip plumper.

$39
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Tarte
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set

For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling shape tape concealer, maracuja juicy lip balm, and maneater mascara.

$29
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 new shades.

$52
Must-Haves Mascara's Best-Sellers Set
Tarte
Must-Haves Mascara's Best-Sellers Set

Stock up on stocking stuffers with this pack of three mascaras for less than the price of two.

$40
All Jazzed Up Brush Set
Tarte
All Jazzed Up Brush Set

Whether they're a beauty beginner or in need of a new brush set, this five-pack includes a large powder brush, angled cheek brush, domed complexion brush, fluffy shadow brush, and flat shader brush.

$39
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
Tarte
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette

Give the gift of glowing skin with this cheek palette, including five new blush shades and a bronzer.

$39
Velvet Dreams Must-Haves Eye Set
Tarte
Velvet Dreams Must-Haves Eye Set

Achieve the viral "siren eyes" look with this eye must-haves set featuring a velvet dreams eyeshadow palette, a 2-in-1 liquid and gel eyeliner, and volumizing and lengthening mascara.

$35
30-Second Eyes Shadow & Liner Trio
Tarte
30-Second Eyes Shadow & Liner Trio

Another great stocking stuffer idea, this trio of eye color sticks have one eyeshadow and one eyeliner end with a waterproof formula that won't crease or smudge. 

$35
Glamazon Essentials
Tarte
Glamazon Essentials

Get your glow on with this cheek palette and brush duo. The palette contains a highlighter, two blushes, and a bronzer made with skin-friendly ingredients.

$52

