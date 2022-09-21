25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget: Shop Gifts Ideas She'll Actually Love
Let's face it: shopping for a significant other can be an absolutely daunting mission to embark on. Unless your girlfriend has been consistently dropping hints, it can feel like a make-or-break decision figuring out what kind of gift she'll actually appreciate. Whether your anniversary is on the horizon, a birthday's coming up, or she takes the holidays very seriously, it's never too early to start planning some sweet surprises for your girlfriend.
To help keep your girl happy, we curated a list of 25 thoughtful gifts at different price points that will keep your wallet happy, too. From practical to funny and luxurious to affordable, these presents are ones she's sure to love and actually use. For the homebody, go for cozy pajamas, hotel-quality slippers, or aromatic candles. For the foodie, get her a bubble tea kit, mini Le Creuset dutch oven, or the cult-favorite Always Pan. For the luxury lover, spoil her with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, a timeless cashmere sweater, or a diamond necklace she'll cherish forever.
No matter what your girlfriend's interests are, our gift ideas cover a variety of tastes and credit card limits. Below, check out the best girlfriend gifts for any budget.
Gifts Under $30
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so she can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.
If your girl is a skincare guru, get her this set full of Origins' best-sellers: face wash, activated charcoal mask, soothing treatment lotion, youth serum, and gel moisturizer.
Surprise her this with a subscription to Winc. She can get custom shipments of wine that's sure to satiate her palate.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This awesome inexpensive gift comes with a reusable straw, tapioca pearls and royal milk tea — enough ingredients to make eight servings of this beverage delight.
Gifts Under $50
Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.
Shockingly affordable at under $40, this gold-toned wristwatch from Anne Klein adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Your girlfriend deserves to be treated like a princess, and these palatial slippers should do the trick.
A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott that will become a new everyday addition to her wrist.
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.
Gifts Under $100
Shoppers love the dreamy scent of this classically elegant fragrance.
Take your sleep to the next level with this pillowcase and sleep mask set. The silk pillowcase and sleep mask come in three different colors to match your bedding, and the silk is 100% Mulberry Silk, which is good for your eyes, hair, and skin.
Save 20% on this eye and cheek duo, starring the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk with four shimmer and matte eyeshadow shades and a Cheek to Chic blush in your choice of Pillow Talk Original or Intense.
This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli.
The mini bottles in the Usual Wines pack are too exquisite and offer wines that don't have the sugary taste. The wine is naturally made from the best Californian grapes without any artificial process.
Gifts Over $100
Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds a vintage charm to your bar cart.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Indulge her with a luxe cashmere sweater in a timeless style she'll wear for years to come.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
