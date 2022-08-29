Whether you're team matte or team dewy, you have to admire how Gigi Hadid's skin always has that sunkissed, healthy California girl glow. No matter how many times she's photographed, Hadid's makeup doesn't look cakey on camera, and her skin is luminous but never greasy. Recently, Hadid revealed her secret to supermodel skin to Vogue Beauty, and it's beyond simple.

For a dewy base that doesn't look oily, Hadid opts for celeb-loved makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury. She starts by applying a couple of drops of Charlotte Tilbury's Light Wonder to her skin and blends with her fingers. Then, she takes the brand's Hollywood Flawless Filter and applies it to her under eyes, forehead, and cheeks with the product's doe-foot applicator. The result? Skin that appears imperfection-free and even-toned while maintaining a natural-looking sheen.

Light Wonder Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration. $44 Buy Now

You can recreate Hadid's go-to makeup look at home with these products from Charlotte Tilbury, including the famed Hollywood Flawless Filter that everyone from Adele to Mandy Moore to Zendaya uses for red carpet-ready skin. Not quite a foundation and not quite a primer, the Flawless Filter acts like a real-life Instagram filter and can be used alone as well as under or over your base makeup for an allover glow. Used over the Light Wonder like Hadid, it blurs redness and fine lines while providing a boost of hydration.

Shop more Charlotte Tilbury products

Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector Violet Grey Magic Vanish Under-Eye Corrector Elevate your summer beauty routine with the help of this magic under-eye corrector from Charlotte Tilbury — which helps to minimize the look of pores and brighten the skin around the eyes. $32 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70

Gigi Hadid and Frankies Bikinis Return With Second Swimwear Drop

Shop the Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line

The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022

TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop