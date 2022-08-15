Valentino’s Eye2Cheek Blush Is TikTok’s Latest Beauty Craze: Here’s What To Know Before Buying It
From the craze over Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch liquid blush to the Pixi On-the-Glow blush stick, TikTok is obsessed with finding the next "holy grail" product for achieving a natural-looking flush. The latest cheek-enhancing product to go viral is Valentino's Eye2Cheek blush, a cream-to-powder formula that doubles as both a blush and eyeshadow.
The Valentino Eye2Cheek blush in Born in Roma is constantly selling out, so make sure to grab the viral shade while it's still in stock!
By using the same product all over your cheeks and eyes, you can recreate that rosy glow you get after spending all day soaking up the sun. TikTok makeup artists sweep the product over their eyelids, cheekbones, and nose using a technique called "draping." The key to draping is to not leave any gaps between your cheek blush and eye blush, mimicking the wash of color you would get from a slight sunburn.
The most popular Eye2Cheek color is Born in Roma, a true bright pink with a light-reflecting pearl finish. Don't let the vibrant shade scare you off—the baby pink is surprisingly versatile and flatters a wide range of skin tones. If you're looking to try the blush in a different shade, Rosso Valentino would look beautiful on deeper skin tones, and Orange Delight would flatter a warmer complexion.
Deeper complexions will glow with this rose red blush applied to the eyes, cheeks, and nose.
Still not willing to drop almost $60 on Valentino's Eye2Cheek? Here are some more affordable options that can help you achieve the same sunkissed look for less.
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Highlight your cheeks while hydrating your skin using Pixi's skin-friendly cream blush stick.
Lauded as one of the best drugstore blushes, Milani's baked formula provides a gorgeous glow for just $10.
Tap this tinted balm on your cheeks or lips for buildable coverage.
For even glowier skin, apply the 2-in-1 blush and bronzer to your cheeks—the multidimensional shades will self-adjust to your skin tone.
Get adorably flushed cheeks with this non pore-clogging cream blush, available in five buildable shades: apricot, neutral, rose, berry, and mauve.
