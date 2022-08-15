Shopping

Valentino’s Eye2Cheek Blush Is TikTok’s Latest Beauty Craze: Here’s What To Know Before Buying It

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok Viral Valentino Eye2Cheek Blush
Valentino Beauty

From the craze over Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch liquid blush to the Pixi On-the-Glow blush stick, TikTok is obsessed with finding the next "holy grail" product for achieving a natural-looking flush. The latest cheek-enhancing product to go viral is Valentino's Eye2Cheek blush, a cream-to-powder formula that doubles as both a blush and eyeshadow.

Valentino Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush
Valentino Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush
Sephora
Valentino Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush

The Valentino Eye2Cheek blush in Born in Roma is constantly selling out, so make sure to grab the viral shade while it's still in stock!

$58

By using the same product all over your cheeks and eyes, you can recreate that rosy glow you get after spending all day soaking up the sun. TikTok makeup artists sweep the product over their eyelids, cheekbones, and nose using a technique called "draping."  The key to draping is to not leave any gaps between your cheek blush and eye blush, mimicking the wash of color you would get from a slight sunburn.

The most popular Eye2Cheek color is Born in Roma, a true bright pink with a light-reflecting pearl finish. Don't let the vibrant shade scare you off—the baby pink is surprisingly versatile and flatters a wide range of skin tones. If you're looking to try the blush in a different shade, Rosso Valentino would look beautiful on deeper skin tones, and Orange Delight would flatter a warmer complexion. 

Valentino Eye2Cheek Blush & Eyeshadow
Valentino Eye2Cheek Blush & Eyeshadow
Nordstrom
Valentino Eye2Cheek Blush & Eyeshadow

Deeper complexions will glow with this rose red blush applied to the eyes, cheeks, and nose.

$58

Still not willing to drop almost $60 on Valentino's Eye2Cheek? Here are some more affordable options that can help you achieve the same sunkissed look for less.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

$20
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Ulta
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush

Highlight your cheeks while hydrating your skin using Pixi's skin-friendly cream blush stick.

$18
Milani Baked Blush
Milani Baked Blush in Petal Primavera
Ulta
Milani Baked Blush

Lauded as one of the best drugstore blushes, Milani's baked formula provides a gorgeous glow for just $10.

$10
Tower28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Tower 28
Tower28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

Tap this tinted balm on your cheeks or lips for buildable coverage.

$20
Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1
Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1
Laura Geller
Baked Blush-n-Bronze Marbleized 2-in-1

For even glowier skin, apply the 2-in-1 blush and bronzer to your cheeks—the multidimensional shades will self-adjust to your skin tone.

$34$22.10
WITH CODE ET35
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Get adorably flushed cheeks with this non pore-clogging cream blush, available in five buildable shades: apricot, neutral, rose, berry, and mauve.

$21

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 35% on Laura Geller's Best-Selling Makeup with Our Exclusive Deal

Dermstore Anniversary Sale 2022: The Best Skincare and Beauty Deals

Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44

Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale Offers Up to 40% off These 10 Kits

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Drops 'Only Murders in the Building' Line

The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

The 37 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Summer 2022