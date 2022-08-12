While I'm sweating it out in the New York City summer heat, the last thing I want to do is wear makeup. Between the 90-plus-degree weather, intense humidity, and thousands of crowded bodies on the streets and subways, I can spend an hour perfecting my makeup to have it sweat halfway down my face minutes after stepping outside. My usual makeup routine won't hold up in the sweltering heat, so when I had the opportunity to try Laura Geller's baked foundation, I was curious to see how it compared to my go-to liquid formula.

Honestly, I have always been skeptical about powder-based foundation—it usually makes me think of cakey, dull skin and that cloying powdery smell. As someone with blemish-prone combination skin, I also worried that powder formula would settle into my pores or make my acne look more prominent. However, Laura Geller might have made me a convert. The Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is the opposite of dull or drying—it gives my skin a matte-but-not-flat finish and blurs my red spots while looking like I'm wearing no makeup. Right now, you can score 35% off all Laura Geller products, including my new favorite baked foundation, with Entertainment Tonight's exclusive code ET35.

Shop 35% off Laura Geller

My main problem with traditional makeup is how cakey it can look—while some can look great on camera, I hate when I can see the product on my face in real life. The great thing about Laura Geller's foundation is that I genuinely look like I'm wearing no makeup while having my occasional zits and blood vessels on my face blurred. Plus, the marbled appearance of the baked foundation not only looks pretty but contains color-correctors that seamlessly blend into your skin tone.

To apply, I prep my skin by washing my face and moisturizing like usual. Then, I swirl my Retractable Angle Kabuki Brush in the product and buff it onto my face, repeating the process until my skin tone looks more even. I love how the semi-matte finish of this product doesn't make my face look flat, and it still allows the freckles on my nose to shine through. Best of all, the creamy powder-based formula means it holds up throughout the day— even during a New York City heat wave.

Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush Laura Geller Retractable Angled Kabuki Brush This kabuki brush's retractable case allows you to adjust the bristle density for a lower or higher coverage look—just slide the shield up to pack the bristles more densely, or slide it all the way down for a light dusting of powder. $22 $14.30 WITH CODE ET35 Buy Now

While our exclusive discount code is still live, you can take 35% off Laura Geller's collection of skin-perfecting makeup formulated to make you feel beautiful at every age. Shop the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation and more at a discount when you use our code ET35 at checkout.

