Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Skincare Routine on Instagram: Shop Her Top Products for Acne-Prone Skin

By Lauren Gruber
From her breakout role on Stranger Things at only 11 years old to now running her own beauty company, is there anything British actress Millie Bobby Brown can't do? 

In spite of her astronomical success, even stars have bad skin days sometimes. Thankfully, Brown's beauty line, Florence by Mills, is here to help the young actress treat some unwanted spots. Below, the star shared her routine for banishing hormonal acne with her own skincare products.

First, Brown started with a clean, makeup-free face. Then, she applied her Clear The Way mud mask as a spot treatment to some zits on her forehead, cheek and chin. For a more irritated pimple on her other cheek, Brown went for a more intensive treatment: her Spot a Spot acne patches, which are hydrocolloid dressing stickers infused with acne busters such as salycilic acid. Brown doubled up on the acne patches to treat the larger pimple.

Clear The Way Clarifying Mud Mask
Clear The Way Clarifying Mud Mask
Florence by Mills
Clear The Way Clarifying Mud Mask

This salycilic acid and charcoal-infused mud mask claims to draw out impurities while leaving skin soft and smooth.

$20
Spot a Spot Acne Patches
Spot a Spot Acne Patches
Florence by Mills
Spot a Spot Acne Patches

Not only do these stickers look adorable, but they also help dry up acne with peppermint oil, salicylic acid and tea tree oil.

$15

Below, you can shop even more skincare and makeup products from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty line, also available on Amazon.

Clean Magic Face Wash
Clean Magic Face Wash
Amazon
Clean Magic Face Wash

Cleanse your face from makeup, oil and dirt while treating it with antioxidant ferulic acid.

$20
AT AMAZON
$16
AT FLORENCE BY MILLS
Built to Lash Vegan Mascara
Built to Lash Vegan Mascara
Amazon
Built to Lash Vegan Mascara

Enriched with rose wax and bayberry, get long, fluttery lashes with this lengthening mascara.

$14
Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask
Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask
Amazon
Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask

This pretty pink mask contains witch hazel, a natural astringent that soothes irritation and redness.

$28
AT AMAZON
$24
AT FLORENCE BY MILLS
Get Glossed Lip Gloss
Get Glossed Lip Gloss
Amazon
Get Glossed Lip Gloss

Soft, shiny lips are just a swipe away with this nourishing clear gloss.

$19$17
AT AMAZON
$14
AT FLORENCE BY MILLS
Dreamy Dew Facial Moisturizer
Dreamy Dew Facial Moisturizer
Amazon
Dreamy Dew Facial Moisturizer

Lightweight yet deeply hydrating, this moisturizer can be used day and night.

$23
Blue Light Protection Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray
Blue Light Protection Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray
Amazon
Blue Light Protection Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray

Before a night out, a quick misting of this setting spray will ensure your makeup won't budge.

$24

