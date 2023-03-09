From her breakout role on Stranger Things at only 11 years old to now running her own beauty company, is there anything British actress Millie Bobby Brown can't do?

In spite of her astronomical success, even stars have bad skin days sometimes. Thankfully, Brown's beauty line, Florence by Mills, is here to help the young actress treat some unwanted spots. Below, the star shared her routine for banishing hormonal acne with her own skincare products.

First, Brown started with a clean, makeup-free face. Then, she applied her Clear The Way mud mask as a spot treatment to some zits on her forehead, cheek and chin. For a more irritated pimple on her other cheek, Brown went for a more intensive treatment: her Spot a Spot acne patches, which are hydrocolloid dressing stickers infused with acne busters such as salycilic acid. Brown doubled up on the acne patches to treat the larger pimple.

Below, you can shop even more skincare and makeup products from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty line, also available on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $16

John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine