John Legend Launches New Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart: Shop the Affordable Collection Online
As if we needed another reason to admire John Legend, the 12-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter, activist and entrepreneur just added "skincare guru" to his resume with a new line of affordable products available at Walmart now.
His gender-neutral skincare line, Loved01, is developed specifically with melanin-rich skin in mind. Formulated with plant-derived ingredients such as sea buckthorn and rosehip oil, the skincare and bodycare products range from $10 to $15. With LovedO1, Legend aims to make nourishing skincare accessible for everyone.
"Our mission is to celebrate melanin-rich skin and provide the love, care, and attention it deserves," said Legend in a press release. "We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin."
Whether you're looking for an affordable introduction to the world of skincare or simply want to try out some new products this spring, you can shop John Legend's new line of face and body wash, moisturizer, shaving cream, exfoliating cleanser, and more.
Cleanse your skin of impurities while leaving it smooth and hydrated thanks to an infusion of jojoba, sea buckthorn and rosehip oils.
A blend of fine bamboo powder and nourishing oils exfoliate the skin while retaining its moisture.
This toning mist refines the skin with natural astringent witch hazel while soothing with aloe and chamomile.
"This Face & Body Oil is amazing," raved one five-star reviewer. "It's got a silky smooth texture that goes on easy and absorbs quickly. And the best part? It leaves my skin feeling soft and radiant all day long. I don't have to worry about any dryness or dullness, because this oil has got me covered."
Protect your skin from irritation while hydrating it with a blend of natural oils and skin-loving glycerin.
