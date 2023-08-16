With fall and back-to-school season just around the corner, now is the time to revamp your skincare routine and restock your hair care must-haves. Whether you’re looking to save on expert-loved skincare brands or searching for a discount on tried-and-true staples, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is offering up to 25% off best-selling beauty products.

Now through Thursday, August 17, all you have to do is use code CHEERS to save on NuFace, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and so much more.

So many top-rated skincare, haircare and makeup products as well as fragrances and candles are marked down during the annual Dermstore sale. Give yourself an at-home spa treatment with Peter Thomas Roth hyaluronic acid eye patches and Dr. Dennis Intense Glow pads, or level up your hair care routine with products from Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof and more.

With only two more days and over 7,000 discounted items and special promotions to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to your cart. Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite skincare and haircare deals to snag during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale before it ends tomorrow.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This best-selling, deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients — which have been optimized for skin cell renewal — soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted No. 1 spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $290 $218 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Dermstore Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair. $30 $24 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Dermstore NuFACE Mini Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $165 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo Dermstore R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo "I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types. $34 $26 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

