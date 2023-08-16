Sales & Deals

Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Ends Soon: Here's The 15 Best Beauty Deals Worth Shopping Now

By Lauren Gruber
Dermstore
Dermstore

With fall and back-to-school season just around the corner, now is the time to revamp your skincare routine and restock your hair care must-haves. Whether you’re looking to save on expert-loved skincare brands or searching for a discount on tried-and-true staples, the Dermstore Anniversary Sale is offering up to 25% off best-selling beauty products.

Now through Thursday, August 17, all you have to do is use code CHEERS to save on NuFace, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and so much more. 

So many top-rated skincare, haircare and makeup products as well as fragrances and candles are marked down during the annual Dermstore sale. Give yourself an at-home spa treatment with Peter Thomas Roth hyaluronic acid eye patches and Dr. Dennis Intense Glow pads, or level up your hair care routine with products from Briogeo, R+Co, Living Proof and more. 

With only two more days and over 7,000 discounted items and special promotions to shop, you might be wondering which products are worth adding to your cart. Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite skincare and haircare deals to snag during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale before it ends tomorrow. 

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$43$32
WITH CODE CHEERS
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Dermstore
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This best-selling, deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients — which have been optimized for skin cell renewal — soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted No. 1 spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

$290$218
WITH CODE CHEERS
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

$55$41
WITH CODE CHEERS
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Dermstore
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$33
WITH CODE CHEERS
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Drew Barrymore's favorite EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

$41$33
WITH CODE CHEERS
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Dermstore
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.

$30$24
WITH CODE CHEERS
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Dermstore
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Over 550 five-star reviewers swear by this BHA skin treatment, which chemically exfoliates skin to reduce acne, redness and pore size while promoting a healthy glow.

$34$29
WITH CODE CHEERS
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Dermstore
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.

$39$29
WITH CODE CHEERS
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60 count)
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60 count)
Dermstore
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60 count)

Reveal silky-soft skin with these best-selling facial pads, formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex for gentle exfoliation. 

$64$48
WITH CODE CHEERS
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60
Dermstore
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60

A non-greasy, waterproof and fast-absorbing face and body sunscreen packed with antioxidants to protect your skin from the UV rays. 

$37$30
WITH CODE CHEERS
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Dermstore
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Whether you're on the go or simply don't have time to wash your hair, this Living Proof Dry Shampoo is a savior.

$18$14
WITH CODE CHEERS
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Avene Thermal Spring Water
Avène
Avène Thermal Spring Water

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19$15
WITH CODE CHEERS
NuFACE Mini
NuFACE Mini
Dermstore
NuFACE Mini

Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$220$165
WITH CODE CHEERS
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
Dermstore
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

"I went through a stage where my hair seemed to be dry as straw no matter what I did, and this was the only shampoo that actually seems to keep it healthy and hydrated without leaving it oily!" one reviewer praised this shampoo for all hair types.

$34$26
WITH CODE CHEERS
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum
Dermstore
StriVectin Peptight 360˚ Tightening Eye Serum

This eye serum from StriVectin claims to lift and tighten drooping skin with the power of peptides.

$72$54
WITH CODE CHEERS

