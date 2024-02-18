Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, so if there's one Presidents' Day beauty deal you don't want to miss this weekend, it's Space NK's. Now through Monday, February 19, the beauty retailer is hosting a luxury skincare sale where shoppers can get 20% off every best-selling Tata Harper product.

The Tata Harper deals at Space NK include skincare favorites loved by Kate Hudson, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to Emma Roberts' go-to Regenerating Cleanser, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.

Shop 20% Off Tata Harper

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's signature ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

No matter your skin type, the Tata Harper sale has you covered with face washes, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. Below, shop the best Presidents' Day skincare deals on Tata Harper before it's too late.

Nourishing Oil Cleanser Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes. $88 $70 Shop Now

Regenerating Cleanser Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser One of Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts and Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. $88 $70 Shop Now

Purifying Cleanser Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types. $88 $70 Shop Now

Water-Lock Moisturizer Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer Hydrate more with Tata Harper's lightweight, silicone-free formulation that is said to prime and smooth the appearance of the skin. $68 $54 Shop Now

Resurfacing Mask Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again. $68 $54 Shop Now

