NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials.

Right now, you can grab NuFace devices and activators for 25% off during the SkinStore Anniversary Sale when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.

Shop 25% Off NuFace

In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour.

Now through February 27, you can level up your skincare routine for less with the NuFace deals offered by SkinStore's outstanding sales event. The NuFace deals include fan-favorite face toning and line smoothing tools like the Trinity Facial Toning Device — NuFace's hero device — as well as bespoke serums and treatments. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles or stock up on hydrating serums, you can shop all SkinStore's NuFace deals below.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit This travel-friendly NuFACE set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFACE gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin-firming journey. $209 $157 WITH CODE CELEBRATE Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFACE NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $449 $337 WITH CODE CELEBRATE Shop Now

NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator SkinStore NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration. $29 $22 WITH CODE CELEBRATE Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Serum NuFace NuFACE FIX Serum Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles. $49 $37 WITH CODE CELEBRATE Shop Now

More about NuFace

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

