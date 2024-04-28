Shop the La Roche-Posay sale to save on the French skincare brand's bestsellers for Mother's Day.
Just in time for Mother's Day, fan-favorite skincare brand La Roche-Posay is having a big sale on best-selling products for all skin types. Whether you're shopping for a Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on top-rated skincare goodies.
Now through Tuesday, April 30, La Roche-Posay is offering 20% off your order of $65 or more — no code needed. Scoop up a new daily sunscreen, anti-aging products or body care. This sale will have you adding to cart quickly. But it's three days only, so don't snooze!
With sitewide savings, it can be difficult to know where to begin shopping. Luckily, La Roche-Posay curated a Mother's Day gift guide full of bestsellers. From body care staples like the dry skin hero Lipikar range to newly released anti-aging serums and more, these gifts are sure to be well-received by any skincare lover. If Mom has sensitive skin, devotees rave about the Toleriane line.
Ahead, check out the best La Roche-Posay deals to shop before Mother's Day arrives.
Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum With Melasyl + Niacinamide
A new release from La Roche-Posay, this anti-aging serum may reduce a range of skin discolorations, like sunspots, age spots and post-acne marks. The formula includes 10% niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, which is said to have a calming effect on skin and may reduce signs of aging and discoloration.
Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face SPF 50
A lightweight facial sunscreen made with 100% mineral sunblock for sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay says this everyday sun protection is fast-absorbing and has a tinted matte finish that is suitable for all complexions. Reviews call it the "perfect amount of tint to give that glowy finish and smooth-looking skin."
Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream
This retinol eye cream is free of common irritants like parabens and fragrances, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Retinol is made from vitamin A and is said to minimize the appearance of crow's feet and wrinkles. Reviews call it a "game changer."
Retinol B3 Pure Retinol Serum
This retinol face and neck serum is said to leave skin feeling smoother, hydrated and renewed. It's made with pure retinol and vitamin B3 for optimal effectiveness while also being suitable for sensitive skin.
Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser
According to the brand, this anti-aging cleanser helps remove impurities and brighten skin tone. It is formulated with micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, making it ideal for those with dull skin tones looking to freshen up for summer.
Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Body Moisturizer for Dry Skin
A fan favorite, this triple repair body cream moisturizer (formerly Lipikar Balm AP+) is clinically shown to reduce dry, rough skin and provide 48-hour hydration.
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
This sensitive skin moisturizer is formulated with ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin, which are said to help repair the skin barrier. Its lightweight formula is suitable for everyday use to help hydrate skin.
Cicaplast Balm B5 For Dry Skin Irritations
This non-greasy skin protectant is said to provide relief for any dry patches or irritated skin. It is gentle enough for babies and can be used for diaper rash. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, this balm is suitable for the whole family.
10% Pure Vitamin C Serum
This anti-aging vitamin C face and neck serum leaves skin more radiant, softer and hydrated, according to the brand. As a result, wrinkles appear reduced and skin texture is more even.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: