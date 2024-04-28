Just in time for Mother's Day, fan-favorite skincare brand La Roche-Posay is having a big sale on best-selling products for all skin types. Whether you're shopping for a Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on top-rated skincare goodies.

Now through Tuesday, April 30, La Roche-Posay is offering 20% off your order of $65 or more — no code needed. Scoop up a new daily sunscreen, anti-aging products or body care. This sale will have you adding to cart quickly. But it's three days only, so don't snooze!

Shop the La Roche-Posay Sale

With sitewide savings, it can be difficult to know where to begin shopping. Luckily, La Roche-Posay curated a Mother's Day gift guide full of bestsellers. From body care staples like the dry skin hero Lipikar range to newly released anti-aging serums and more, these gifts are sure to be well-received by any skincare lover. If Mom has sensitive skin, devotees rave about the Toleriane line.

Ahead, check out the best La Roche-Posay deals to shop before Mother's Day arrives.

Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream La Roche-Posay Redermic R Retinol Eye Cream This retinol eye cream is free of common irritants like parabens and fragrances, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Retinol is made from vitamin A and is said to minimize the appearance of crow's feet and wrinkles. Reviews call it a "game changer." $50 $40 Shop Now

Retinol B3 Pure Retinol Serum La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Pure Retinol Serum This retinol face and neck serum is said to leave skin feeling smoother, hydrated and renewed. It's made with pure retinol and vitamin B3 for optimal effectiveness while also being suitable for sensitive skin. $45 $36 Shop Now

Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser According to the brand, this anti-aging cleanser helps remove impurities and brighten skin tone. It is formulated with micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, making it ideal for those with dull skin tones looking to freshen up for summer. $27 $22 Shop Now

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer This sensitive skin moisturizer is formulated with ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin, which are said to help repair the skin barrier. Its lightweight formula is suitable for everyday use to help hydrate skin. $24 $19 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: