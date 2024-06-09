Save 30% on Peter Thomas Roth's best-selling skincare, including eye patches, anti-aging cleansers and more.
It already feels like summer, and while we all love basking in those warm rays, our skincare routines need an extra dose of protection and nourishment. While the first day of summer is June 20, Peter Thomas Roth is kicking off the sunny season with savings. Right now, the brand's entire site is 30% off, and we are stocking up on tried-and-true eye patches, moisturizers, cleansers, vitamin C serums and more.
Now through Monday, June 10, the Peter Thomas Roth sale is offering sitewide discounts on bestsellers and even new skin care products perfect for summer like tinted moisturizers with SPF. Shoppers just need to use the code SUMMER30 at checkout to unlock the savings.
From the mega-popular Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener to the gold eye masks loved by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, there are plenty of Peter Thomas Roth favorites on sale to help your skin stay healthy and radiant during the hot summer months. Keep your skin hydrated by using lightweight, hydrating products like the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer that feels so soft and weightless.
Ahead, keep scrolling to shop the best Peter Thomas Roth deals while they are still in stock and give your skin care a summer refresh.
Best Peter Thomas Roth Deals
24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
The gold patches help lift and firm the appearance of the delicate eye area in just 10 minutes, according to the brand. Infused with pure 24K Gold, they are a must-have favorite of celebs like Kyle Richards and certain in-the-know editors at ET Shop alike. You must check out the impressive before and after photos for yourself.
Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This anti-aging facial cleansing gel is said to support a fresh, youthful-looking complexion. The cleansing action also exfoliates, which is said to potentially diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging.
Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
Tighten, firm and smooth your delicate eye area with this quick-fix treatment. It's the secret weapon every beauty lover needs in their arsenal for a quick fix for tired eyes.
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex cream, which the brand calls a liquid cloud of fluffy-light moisture, has three molecular sizes of Hyaluronic Acid, which can help keep skin hydrated. According to reviews, it's perfect on combination complexions for "plumping" skin and not making oily zones greasy. How can we resist when it's under $40 during this sale?
Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45
This time of year, we're shopping for new everyday facial sunblocks. This tinted mineral sunscreen provides water-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF 45 sun protection, which is said to be suitable for sensitive skin. Botanicals and vitamins are said to help nourish and comfort, while the universal vanishing tint helps neutralize the look of any redness and works for all skin tones.
Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme
Users "swear by this creme" that is said to help improve the look of skin firmness, tone, smoothness, clarity, fine lines and deep wrinkles. Get the 3.4 oz size for under $85 — it should last a long time.
Strawberry Scrub Fruit Enzyme Polisher
Like strawberries on a summer evening ... made with strawberry purée and enzymes, as well as finely ground almonds, this daily scrub gently exfoliates, brightens and nourishes the look of skin, the brand claims. It is suitable for both face and body — we love a good multi-tasker.
Instant FIRMx Lip Filler
A lip treatment that the brand boasts will help fill out, hydrate and plump the appearance of lips. Check out the impressive before and after photos. Reviews say it's "as close to lip filler as it gets."
Peptide Skinjection Exfoliating Peel Pads
We love exfoliating to help skin cell turnover — it seems to make skin glow. These easy-to-use pads are chockful of exfoliating and amino acids as well as calming agents to help rid skin of dead cells. The brand lists them as a bestseller.
Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Eye Creme
An eye-area-specific moisturizing cream is a must, and this one has a complex that helps to improve the look of skin firmness, tone and smoothness, according to the brand. Reviews call it "very moisturizing & firming."
