It already feels like summer, and while we all love basking in those warm rays, our skincare routines need an extra dose of protection and nourishment. While the first day of summer is June 20, Peter Thomas Roth is kicking off the sunny season with savings. Right now, the brand's entire site is 30% off, and we are stocking up on tried-and-true eye patches, moisturizers, cleansers, vitamin C serums and more.

Shop Peter Thomas Roth's Sale

Now through Monday, June 10, the Peter Thomas Roth sale is offering sitewide discounts on bestsellers and even new skin care products perfect for summer like tinted moisturizers with SPF. Shoppers just need to use the code SUMMER30 at checkout to unlock the savings.

From the mega-popular Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener to the gold eye masks loved by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, there are plenty of Peter Thomas Roth favorites on sale to help your skin stay healthy and radiant during the hot summer months. Keep your skin hydrated by using lightweight, hydrating products like the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer that feels so soft and weightless.

Ahead, keep scrolling to shop the best Peter Thomas Roth deals while they are still in stock and give your skin care a summer refresh.

Best Peter Thomas Roth Deals

Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This anti-aging facial cleansing gel is said to support a fresh, youthful-looking complexion. The cleansing action also exfoliates, which is said to potentially diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. $39 $27 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 This time of year, we're shopping for new everyday facial sunblocks. This tinted mineral sunscreen provides water-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF 45 sun protection, which is said to be suitable for sensitive skin. Botanicals and vitamins are said to help nourish and comfort, while the universal vanishing tint helps neutralize the look of any redness and works for all skin tones. $38 $27 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme Users "swear by this creme" that is said to help improve the look of skin firmness, tone, smoothness, clarity, fine lines and deep wrinkles. Get the 3.4 oz size for under $85 — it should last a long time. $120 $84 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

Strawberry Scrub Fruit Enzyme Polisher Peter Thomas Roth Strawberry Scrub Fruit Enzyme Polisher Like strawberries on a summer evening ... made with strawberry purée and enzymes, as well as finely ground almonds, this daily scrub gently exfoliates, brightens and nourishes the look of skin, the brand claims. It is suitable for both face and body — we love a good multi-tasker. $38 $27 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

Instant FIRMx Lip Filler Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Lip Filler A lip treatment that the brand boasts will help fill out, hydrate and plump the appearance of lips. Check out the impressive before and after photos. Reviews say it's "as close to lip filler as it gets." $29 $23 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

Peptide Skinjection Exfoliating Peel Pads Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Exfoliating Peel Pads We love exfoliating to help skin cell turnover — it seems to make skin glow. These easy-to-use pads are chockful of exfoliating and amino acids as well as calming agents to help rid skin of dead cells. The brand lists them as a bestseller. $48 $34 With code SUMMER30 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: