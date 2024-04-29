Mother’s Day is just around the corner on Sunday, May 12, so time is running out to get a gift for the most important woman in your life. Beauty gifts are always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves all things skincare, hair care and body care. After all, what better way to show your appreciation for everything a mother figure does than by spoiling her with all the self-care gifts that she deserves?

Just in time for Mother's Day 2024, Kiehl's has kicked off a sitewide sale with deals all of the brand's best-selling skincare products. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, you can restock Mom's spring beauty arsenal and save 25% on everything.

Shop the Kiehl's Sale

You really can't go wrong with any gifts from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Ahead, give Mom's skincare routine a spring refresh this Mother's Day with the best Kiehl's deals available now.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin — even sensitive skin. $67 $50 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

