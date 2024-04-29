Sales & Deals

The Kiehl's Mother's Day Sale Is Here — Save 25% on Best-Selling Skincare That Mom Will Love

Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:34 AM PDT, April 29, 2024

The Kiehl's Mother's Day Sale is here with sitewide discounts on skincare gifts to make Mom's day.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner on Sunday, May 12, so time is running out to get a gift for the most important woman in your life. Beauty gifts are always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves all things skincare, hair care and body care. After all, what better way to show your appreciation for everything a mother figure does than by spoiling her with all the self-care gifts that she deserves?

Just in time for Mother's Day 2024, Kiehl's has kicked off a sitewide sale with deals all of the brand's best-selling skincare products. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, you can restock Mom's spring beauty arsenal and save 25% on everything.

Shop the Kiehl's Sale

You really can't go wrong with any gifts from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Ahead, give Mom's skincare routine a spring refresh this Mother's Day with the best Kiehl's deals available now.

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$79 $59

Shop Now

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin — even sensitive skin. 

$67 $50

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$57 $43

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$59 $44

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$76 $57

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$49 $37

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

