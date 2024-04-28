With Mother's Day just two weeks away, it's crunch time to find a wow-worthy gift. Moms juggle a lot and could always use a healthy dose of self-care. Luckily, we have great news for you: Therabody just launched a can't-miss Mother's Day Sale today with prices slashed on feel-good gift ideas that Mom will actually use and love.

For a limited time, Therabody is offering up to $250 off best-selling massage guns and Oprah's favorite skincare device that all make perfect Mother's Day gifts. Whether Mom is always on the move, a fitness junkie, or a beauty lover, the Therabody Mother's Day sale should be on your radar.

Theraguns are some of the best recovery devices on the market and the newest generations are now even stronger, quieter, and smarter. You're essentially gifting Mom one of the best substitutes for a private masseuse. From the athlete-beloved Theragun Pro to the ultraportable Theragun Mini that she can take with her on vacations, check out all the best Theragun deals below.

Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Get $250 off the PRO that puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $349 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. $299 $239 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $169 Shop Now

Theragun Sense Therabody Theragun Sense A smaller, gentler massage therapy device, Theragun’s newest massage gun is its first FDA registered medical device that combines percussive massage with haptics, heart rate sensor and breathwork for mindfulness in moments. $299 $239 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns use percussive therapy to help relieve muscle soreness, reduce muscle tension and loosen tight spots. Therabody's best-in-class devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. If Mom could use some help catching more Zzz's, percussive therapy is said to also promote a better night's sleep.

Another standout Mother's Day gift from the Therabody sale is the award-winning TheraFace Pro. This all-in-one skincare device provides a facial massage that is said to relax the muscles in your face, reduces wrinkles around your eyes, treats mild to moderate inflammatory acne and more. Right now, the TheraFace Pro is on sale for $80 off.

TheraFace PRO Therabody TheraFace PRO Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device. $399 $319 Shop Now

The TheraFace Pro made Oprah's Favorite Things List last year. Combining eight therapies in one treatment tool, it provides so many ways for Mom to love her face all year long. With percussive massage and cleansing options, and red, blue, and red-plus-infrared light therapies, it relieves tension while firming and tightening skin.

