Shopping

The Best New Product Launches to Refresh Your Beauty Routine: Shop Olaplex, Kosas, Charlotte Tilbury and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kosas
Kosas

We're just over a month into 2023 — can you believe it? — and there are already so many new beauty products on the market since the new year. With spring on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routine — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. Luckily for you, we've tracked down the best new beauty from 2023 to try out this year.

Our favorite brands — Olaplex, Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this year with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a dry shampoo that doesn't leave hair stiff and sticky after applying, and Olaplex's latest offering promises to do just that with a residue-free formula.

Need something to break you out of the winter blues? The harsh weather can leave our skin feeling dry and dull, but Kosas' new illuminating skin enhancer helps you get your glow on with a pearl finish and lightweight, versatile formula. Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury is also adding to its repertoire with a matte liquid blush in four smile-inducing shades. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase before Valentine's Day, TikTok-approved Parfum de Marly's latest launch Valaya is an intoxicating option.

Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products 2023 has to offer.

Best New Skincare Products of 2023

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream
ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream
Sephora
ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream

“I found so many eye creams didn’t work with concealer or provide all the benefits I was looking for," wrote one reviewer of ILIA's new eye cream. "Bright Start targets my concerns and feels amazing in the morning as a wakeup call for eyes. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a cooling effect with an applicator that doubles as a massage tool.”

$46
Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum
Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum
Sephora
Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

While it technically dropped in December 2022, the B3 Nice niacinamide serum is the latest addition to the Sunday Riley family. The water-based serum uses a blend of 10% niancinaimide and trans-resveratrol to brighten dark spots and even out your skin tone.

$65
Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment with Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid
Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment with Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora
Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment with Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid

Also a late December 2022 release, this retinol treatment from Laneige claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with the addition of hyaluronic acid and peptides.  

$39

Best New Makeup Products of 2023

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer
Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer
Kosas
Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer

Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand Kosas is beloved for its hydrating concealer, but its latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter.

$38
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Available in four shades including the viral Pillow Talk, this matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color.

$42
JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm
JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm
Tower28
JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm

Manifest the start of spring with a juicy new product from Tower28. The vegan tinted lip balm comes in four punchy shades: coral Squeeze, berry Drink, sheer pink Shake and sheer nude Mix.

$16
Wander Beauty Dualist Matte and Illuminating Concealer
Wander Beauty Dualist Matte and Illuminating Concealer
Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty Dualist Matte and Illuminating Concealer

This two-in-one concealer has a full-coverage matte stick on one end and lightweight illuminating liquid on the other to simplify your makeup routine.

$30
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
Ulta
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip

Lip oils have been majorly popular for the past year, and now NYX is getting in on the trend with an affordable, hydrating high-shine oil available in eight colors.

$9
KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation
KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation
Sephora
KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation

If you're craving a full-coverage foundation that still looks natural on the skin, KVD's new Good Apple serum foundation might just be your new holy grail — available in 40 shades.

$42

Best New Hair Products of 2023

Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
Sephora
Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

There's nothing we hate more than walking around with wet hair in the winter, which is why we're always tempted to delay wash days for as long as possible. Thanks to cult-favorite haircare brand Olaplex's dry shampoo, you can keep your hair smelling and feeling fresh way longer.

$30
Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum
Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum
Sephora
Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum

"The Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum has quickly become a staple in my hair care routine," said one glowing review of this smoothing serum. "I have thick, coarse hair that tends to frizz, but this serum has done wonders. It provides a smooth blowout in half the time, while adding softness and shine to my hair."

$36
Briogeo Destined For Density™ Peptide Conditioner for Thicker, Fuller Hair
Briogeo Destined For Density™ Peptide Conditioner for Thicker, Fuller Hair
Sephora
Briogeo Destined For Density™ Peptide Conditioner for Thicker, Fuller Hair

The latest offering from Briogeo, this conditioner claims to promote thicker, fuller-looking hair by nourishing your locks with biotin, vitamin E and copper peptides.

$32

Best New Perfumes of 2023

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum

From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is a cozy yet refreshing musk with bergamot, white peach and orange flower — perfect for Valentine's Day and transitioning from winter to spring.

$355
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin.

$130
KILIAN Paris Can't Stop Loving You
KILIAN Paris Can't Stop Loving You
Sephora
KILIAN Paris Can't Stop Loving You

Another romantic fragrance release ahead of Valentine's Day, KILLIAN Paris' latest addition is an enchanting blend of aromatic orange Blossom, resinous ciste labadanum and comforting vanilla.

$275

RELATED CONTENT:

Stunning Beauty Moments From the 2023 GRAMMYs

How to Get an Amazon Gift Card by Shopping Your Beauty Favorites

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

13 Best Hand Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

25 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift for Valentine's Day

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty Game Day Collection