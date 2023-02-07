We're just over a month into 2023 — can you believe it? — and there are already so many new beauty products on the market since the new year. With spring on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routine — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. Luckily for you, we've tracked down the best new beauty from 2023 to try out this year.

Our favorite brands — Olaplex, Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this year with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a dry shampoo that doesn't leave hair stiff and sticky after applying, and Olaplex's latest offering promises to do just that with a residue-free formula.

Need something to break you out of the winter blues? The harsh weather can leave our skin feeling dry and dull, but Kosas' new illuminating skin enhancer helps you get your glow on with a pearl finish and lightweight, versatile formula. Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury is also adding to its repertoire with a matte liquid blush in four smile-inducing shades. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase before Valentine's Day, TikTok-approved Parfum de Marly's latest launch Valaya is an intoxicating option.

Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products 2023 has to offer.

Best New Skincare Products of 2023

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream Sephora ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream “I found so many eye creams didn’t work with concealer or provide all the benefits I was looking for," wrote one reviewer of ILIA's new eye cream. "Bright Start targets my concerns and feels amazing in the morning as a wakeup call for eyes. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a cooling effect with an applicator that doubles as a massage tool.” $46 Shop Now

Best New Makeup Products of 2023

Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer Kosas Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer Hailey Bieber-approved clean beauty brand Kosas is beloved for its hydrating concealer, but its latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter. $38 Shop Now

JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm Tower28 JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm Manifest the start of spring with a juicy new product from Tower28. The vegan tinted lip balm comes in four punchy shades: coral Squeeze, berry Drink, sheer pink Shake and sheer nude Mix. $16 Shop Now

Best New Hair Products of 2023

Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum Sephora Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum "The Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum has quickly become a staple in my hair care routine," said one glowing review of this smoothing serum. "I have thick, coarse hair that tends to frizz, but this serum has done wonders. It provides a smooth blowout in half the time, while adding softness and shine to my hair." $36 Shop Now

Best New Perfumes of 2023

