The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now: Oribe, Fresh, SkinStore and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:28 AM PDT, October 3, 2023

Here are all the best beauty sales to check out now, including top makeup, hair care, and skin care deals.

Fall has officially entered the chat and to welcome the new season, our favorite beauty brands are kicking off major sales. It's the perfect time to stock up on your go-to products or test out new ones while they are steeply discounted. Whether you need a skin care refresh for the dropping temperatures or just want to update your makeup collection, now’s your chance to snag some of the most beloved items on the market for less.

From skin care to makeup and hair care, you'll be able to restock your beauty regimen on a budget this week. Celeb-loved brands like Oribe, Dyson and La Mer are all on sale along with everyday essentials from Murad, Estée Lauder and Peter Thomas Roth. Some are even offering free shipping and special gifts with purchase. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.

Below, check out all the best beauty sales and deals to take advantage of right now. Consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Oribe

Oribe
Oribe

Oribe

Oribe Obsession Week is here through October 9 and offering 20% off sitewide. Save on best-selling shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray and so much more.

 

20% Off Oribe

Shop Now

Fresh

Fresh
Fresh

Fresh

Whether you're looking to alleviate dry skin, nourish and smooth lips, or firm with a face serum, the Fresh Friends & Family Event is taking 30% off best sellers now through October 4.

30% off Fresh

Shop Now

SkinStore

SkinStore
SkinStore

SkinStore

Now through October 11, shop all your favorite products and brands in the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale. With up to 25% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up for the fall and winter.

Up to 25% Off SkinStore

With code FRIENDS

Shop Now

Olaplex

Olaplex
Olaplex

Olaplex

Now through October 3, all Olaplex products are 20% off at Dermstore in honor of National Hair Day. Just use code HAIR at checkout. 

20% Off Olaplex

With code HAIR

Shop Now

SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals is giving you a complimentary deluxe sample of Sheer Physical UV Defense with all orders. Just use the code PROTECT to get this ultra-sheer 100% mineral sunscreen fluid to help boost the skin’s natural defenses to UV.

Complimentary Deluxe Sample

With code PROTECT

Shop Now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Dyson

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways. 

$500 $400 at Dyson

Shop Now

$500 $399 at Amazon

Shop Now

Murad

Murad
Murad

Murad

Get up to 40% off select products at Murad's Fall Skincare Sale. From cleansers to eye masks, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for fall.

Up to 40% Off Murad

Shop Now

Vegamour

Vegamour
Vegamour

Vegamour

Make your hair goals happen with a consistent routine. For a limited time, save an additional 25% when you subscribe to your favorite Vegamour hair care products.

Up to 50% Off Vegamour

With code BONUS25

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$200 $59

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $195

2 oz.

Shop Now

