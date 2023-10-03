Here are all the best beauty sales to check out now, including top makeup, hair care, and skin care deals.
Fall has officially entered the chat and to welcome the new season, our favorite beauty brands are kicking off major sales. It's the perfect time to stock up on your go-to products or test out new ones while they are steeply discounted. Whether you need a skin care refresh for the dropping temperatures or just want to update your makeup collection, now’s your chance to snag some of the most beloved items on the market for less.
From skin care to makeup and hair care, you'll be able to restock your beauty regimen on a budget this week. Celeb-loved brands like Oribe, Dyson and La Mer are all on sale along with everyday essentials from Murad, Estée Lauder and Peter Thomas Roth. Some are even offering free shipping and special gifts with purchase. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.
Below, check out all the best beauty sales and deals to take advantage of right now. Consider your fall beauty shopping sorted.
The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now
Oribe
Oribe Obsession Week is here through October 9 and offering 20% off sitewide. Save on best-selling shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray and so much more.
Fresh
Whether you're looking to alleviate dry skin, nourish and smooth lips, or firm with a face serum, the Fresh Friends & Family Event is taking 30% off best sellers now through October 4.
SkinStore
Now through October 11, shop all your favorite products and brands in the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale. With up to 25% off beauty and skincare essentials, it is the perfect time to stock up for the fall and winter.
Olaplex
Now through October 3, all Olaplex products are 20% off at Dermstore in honor of National Hair Day. Just use code HAIR at checkout.
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals is giving you a complimentary deluxe sample of Sheer Physical UV Defense with all orders. Just use the code PROTECT to get this ultra-sheer 100% mineral sunscreen fluid to help boost the skin’s natural defenses to UV.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Save $100 on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. It's cord-free and designed with flexible copper plates to give you perfect control with every move without extreme heat, frizz and flyaways.
Murad
Get up to 40% off select products at Murad's Fall Skincare Sale. From cleansers to eye masks, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for fall.
Vegamour
Make your hair goals happen with a consistent routine. For a limited time, save an additional 25% when you subscribe to your favorite Vegamour hair care products.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
