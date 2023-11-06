The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. Whether you're obsessed with skincare or are looking to revamp your skincare routine ahead of the holidays, you don't want to miss the SkinStore Singles' Day Sale.

Right now at SkinStore, you can save 25% on every single item NuFace has to offer. Celeb-loved microcurrent devices, attachments and serums are 20% off, but be sure to use the code EXTRA5 at checkout to take an addition 5% off your purchase.

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help take your regimen to the next level, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday NuFace deals to shop from SkinStore's sale — including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $167 With code EXTRA5 Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 $300 With code EXTRA5 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $250 $190 With code EXTRA5 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFace NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Get quick results with this powerful microcurrent skincare duo that claims to instantly target the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within three minutes. $165 $125 With code EXTRA5 Shop Now

