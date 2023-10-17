We know it might feel a little early to start thinking about holiday shopping, but it seems like every brand is starting to drop advent calendars, gift sets and more — and Sephora is no exception.

Year after year, Sephora's highly anticipated holiday gift sets offer amazing value sets on so many of our favorite skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrance products.

Shop Sephora Gift Sets

For 2023, Sephora might have outdone itself. Between a clean beauty favorites kit with five full-size products from Kosas, MERIT and more to a holiday lip sampler with Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath, these value sets practically pay for themselves. Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Olaplex and more also have their own holiday sets you can shop now at Sephora.

Whether you're actually buying these sets as holiday gifts or just scoring some great beauty deals for yourself, you'll want to shop these Sephora holiday gift sets before they start to sell out.

Below, we've rounded up the best Sephora holiday gift sets that will get you the most bang for your buck.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set. $45 Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size of his favorite. $85 Shop Now

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki Sephora Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki "Everything about this set is amazing!" raved one reviewer. "First off it smells so good and it leaves my skin feeling so soft and moisturized. I have been wanting to try the toner and drops forever and I wasn’t disappointed at all. I will definitely have to get more when I run out." $62 Shop Now

