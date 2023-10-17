Gifts

Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for 2023: Shop Rare Beauty, Amika, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 7:59 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

Sound the alarm: Sephora just dropped so many 2023 holiday gift sets and we want to add every single one to cart

We know it might feel a little early to start thinking about holiday shopping, but it seems like every brand is starting to drop advent calendars, gift sets and more — and Sephora is no exception.

Year after year, Sephora's highly anticipated holiday gift sets offer amazing value sets on so many of our favorite skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrance products. 

Shop Sephora Gift Sets

For 2023, Sephora might have outdone itself. Between a clean beauty favorites kit with five full-size products from Kosas, MERIT and more to a holiday lip sampler with Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath, these value sets practically pay for themselves. Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Olaplex and more also have their own holiday sets you can shop now at Sephora.

Whether you're actually buying these sets as holiday gifts or just scoring some great beauty deals for yourself, you'll want to shop these Sephora holiday gift sets before they start to sell out.

Below, we've rounded up the best Sephora holiday gift sets that will get you the most bang for your buck.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set

We know that just a tiny bit of Selena Gomez's cult-favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush goes a long way, so this mini blush and highlighter set packs a serious punch.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit

Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit

Featuring five full-size products from ROSE INC, Saie, Kosas, caliray, and MERIT that totals to a $124 value, this clean beauty best-sellers kit is a major steal.

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin
Sephora

Tatcha Plumping Dewy Skin Essentials for Dry to Combination Skin

Hydrate, plump and soothe with Tatcha's celeb-loved skincare, including a full-size Dewy Skin Cream/

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit
Sephora

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit

We'll take any way to save on Olaplex's ultra-popular hair care line, and this set includes a full size Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner and a mini hair perfecter treatment.

VOLUSPA Metallic Glow Pedestal Candle Gift Set

VOLUSPA Metallic Glow Pedestal Candle Gift Set
Sephora

VOLUSPA Metallic Glow Pedestal Candle Gift Set

This Voluspa set is a candle lover's dream with four heavenly-smelling votives: Baltic Amber, Cinnamon Woods, Forbidden Fig and Tahitian Coconut Vanilla.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set

A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set.

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set

Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size of his favorite.

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set
Sephora

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment Duo Hair Set

Score Kim Kardashian's go-to hair perfecting product that banishes frizz and flyaways for your sleekest blowout yet.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set

Take your senses on a Brazilian getaway with four of Sol de Janeiro's fragrance mists, including TikTok's favorite pistachio and salted caramel Cheirosa 68.

Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit

Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit
Sephora

Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit

If your holiday plans involve a lot of parties, you'll need this kit to restore your skin with Drunk Elephant's full-size Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream, T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum and more.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession

Selena GomezHailey Bieber and Hilary Duff are all fans of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum cream, and now you can enjoy the full collection with the famous cream, body scrub, fragrance mist, shower gel and hair oil.

Amika Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set

Amika Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set
Sephora

Amika Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set

Have your best hair day yet with three Amika masks for every hair type: the Dream Routine overnight hydrating treatment, Soul Food nourishing mask and The Kure bond repair mask.

Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Lashstash To Go Mascara Set

Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Lashstash To Go Mascara Set
Sephora

Sephora Favorites Mini Holiday Lashstash To Go Mascara Set

For under $30, you can try out mini mascaras from Lancome, Too Faced, Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and Milk.

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki
Sephora

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Ki

"Everything about this set is amazing!" raved one reviewer. "First off it smells so good and it leaves my skin feeling so soft and moisturized. I have been wanting to try the toner and drops forever and I wasn’t disappointed at all. I will definitely have to get more when I run out."

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Everyday Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo

Perfect your pout with this Rare Beauty lip liner and oil duo.

