Mid-September doesn't just mark the end of summer — it's also the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month!

From September 15 to October 15, the monthlong celebration honors the culture, achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans. The theme for Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 is Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One, highlighting the power of diverse cultures, ethnicities and perspectives in the Hispanic community.

Celebrating with friends and family, educating yourself on the culture and donating to programs such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund are all great ways to honor the holiday, as well as uplifting Hispanic-owned businesses this month and every month. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the some of our favorite celebrity-loved and led Hispanic and Latinx-owned beauty brands.

From the ultra-popular Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty to up-and-coming indie labels Hyper Skin and Ceremonia, there's no shortage of splurge-worthy Hispanic-owned beauty brands to shop now and always.

Below, check out some of the best celeb-loved beauty brands we're shopping in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

As one of the most successful celeb-owned beauty brands, Rare Beauty needs no introduction. Mexican-American actress Selena Gomez's makeup and skincare line is beloved for its pigmented formulas and innovative products, including the TikTok-famous Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

You've probably seen bottles of this miracle detangling spray all over your local pharmacies, but did you know it's Hispanic-owned? Puerto Rican hair stylist Carolyn Aronson is the founder and CEO of It's A 10, and her brand has been a staple in many hair care routines for over a decade.

Jennifer Lopez's radiant complexion precedes her, and she claims that her skincare brand plays a major part in maintaining that, well, JLo Glow. In an Instagram reel last month, she put to rest the rumors that she doesn't use her own products and says she uses her brightening serum and SPF moisturizer every day.

Kate Hudson, Emma Watson, Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway are just a few famous fans of Tata Harper, a splurge-worthy luxury skincare line. The Barranquilla, Colombia-born Tata Harper's eponymous brand prioritizes natural ingredients of the highest quality and packages most of its products in glass bottles to reduce its environmental impact.

We'll use just about anything that can get us closer to Jessica Alba's seemingly ageless beauty, and thankfully the actress has her own makeup and skincare line. Honest Beauty was one of the first mainstream brands to prioritize clean, cruelty-free ingredients that won't break the bank.

Created by Mexican-American singer Becky G, Treslúce Beauty is an affordable makeup brand full of colorful staples for the eyes, cheeks and lips. Becky G's infectious personality is evident through her brand's bright, playful packaging, and Treslúce sources its ingredients and product design through suppliers and artists in Mexico and other Latin American countries to empower Latinx creators.

After struggling with acne-related hyperpigmentation, Desiree Verdejo founded Hyper Skin to address the lack of diversity in the skincare world and create products that cater to melanated skin. Issa Rae's makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, swears by Hyper Skin's vitamin C serum to heal her clients' dark spots.

Yet another ultra-popular beauty brand you might not know is Hispanic-owned is beautyblender. Created by makeup artist Rea Ann Silva, the original beautyblender is one of the most popular beauty tools of all time — you can hardly watch a makeup tutorial without seeing the iconic pink sponge. The beautyblender is also available in a myriad of colors and sizes to suit your needs.

Supermodel Emily DiDonato and her best friend Christina Garcia's skincare brand is all about keeping it simple. Covey Skin follows the principles of minimalism — or should we say, skinimalism — and believes that less is more when it comes to complexion care. Instead of irritating your skin with a bunch of unnecessary products, Covey Skin recommends a routine of just a few effective products tailored to your needs.

While it's not technically a celeb-loved brand (yet!), we couldn't make a list of our favorite Hispanic-owned beauty products without including Ceremonia. The clean haircare brand owned by Swedish Latina Babba Rivera emphasizes a commitment to sustainable, natural ingredient-driven products rooted in its Latinx heritage.

