J.Lo's Secret to Amazing Skin Is Simpler — And More Affordable — Than You Think

By Lauren Gruber
Jennifer Lopez
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has some of the most enviable skin in Hollywood — and now her skincare routine is no secret, either. The actress, who just celebrated her 54th birthday, took to Instagram Reels to share her favorite products for maintaining her glowing complexion

In a makeup-free, filter-free video, Lopez denied the rumors that she doesn't use her own skincare line, JLo Beauty. She claims to use the That JLo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum and That Big Screen Moisturizer with SPF 30 every day. 

"I've been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s," said Lopez. "You should start at a very young age."

We're not surprised that JLo's skincare routine includes daily sunscreen. Regular sunscreen use can reduce your risk of skin cancer and skin precancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, and it can also prevent signs of aging caused by sun damage — such as fine lines and dark spots — with proper application. 

JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sephora
JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30

JLO Beauty's moisturizer includes SPF 30, taking an extra step out of your beauty routine. Plus, it includes hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin moisturized all day long.

$55
JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide
JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide
Sephora
JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide

Made with niancinamide, peptides and olive leaf extract, this serum claims to visibly brighten and firm skin for a glowing complexion.

$79

Naturally, Lopez's current go-to sunscreen is her own SPF 30 moisturizer, but the actress has included sun protection in her skincare routine for years. In March 2019, her makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed in a Youtube video that he uses Neutrogena's sunscreen spray to give his clients' skin an instant glow. 

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

This broad-spectrum sunscreen spray leaves behind a dewy glow while protecting your skin from sun damage.

$20
$9

