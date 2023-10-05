As if we needed another reason to add more Charlotte Tilbury lip products to our makeup collection, the celeb-loved beauty brand just launched a rockin' new collaboration with legendary singer and activist Elton John.

Charlotte Tilbury's new Rocket Collection features Tilbury's best-selling Matte Revolution lipsticks in limited-edition packaging, as well as a matching embellished makeup bag that doubles as a party clutch. The star-studded collection arrives right on time for early holiday gifting, making it the perfect present for makeup and Elton John enthusiasts alike.

Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Rocket Collection

Not only does The Rocket Collection look good, but it also does good. Charlotte Tilbury has announced a partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation as the Official Founding Beauty Partner of The Rocket Fund. You can donate to the cause here, which works to destigmatize and provide care to those affected by AIDS.

"Darlings, it is my biggest honour and privilege to support The Rocket Fund powered by the Elton John AIDS Foundation," said Tilbury on her website. "Elton is a legend, one of life’s visionaries and I truly believe that together we can inspire and empower everyone, everywhere, to live a life filled with confidence and end the stigma around HIV and AIDS."

Whether you're looking for early holiday gift ideas or simply need an excuse to shop for new lip products, this limited-edition collab is not one to miss. Below, shop every product from Charlotte Tilbury's Rocket Collection.

Rock Star Bag Charlotte Tilbury Rock Star Bag Store your new Charlotte Tilbury goodies in this bedazzled makeup bag that doubles as a cute clutch. $64 Shop Now

Charlotte's Showstopping Beauty Icons Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Showstopping Beauty Icons Travel-sized versions of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara and your choice of nude or berry Rock Lips all come in this sparkling star-printed clutch set. $159 Shop Now

