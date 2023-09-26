Get ahead of the hectic holiday shopping with these can't-miss beauty advent calendars available now.
Fall is officially here, which means it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. A few of our favorite brands just released their beauty advent calendars for 2023, and they definitely have us getting in the holiday spirit.
The highly-anticipated early holiday gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. While they're still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these exclusive advent calendars before they start to sell out.
Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
Our favorite makeup and skincare brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and Space NK have already created beauty advent calendars for 2023 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. Take it from us, the most popular calendars will sell out quickly and others fly off the shelves before December. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — one of this year's best beauty advent calendars, below.
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December.
Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more.
Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar
Gift 24 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders.
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Cult Beauty launched their biggest and best beauty advent calendar yet! The 39 treats feature favorites from Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Augustinus Bader, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley and more.
fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set
Spoil the skincare lover in your life with 24 travel and full-size fresh products including the brand's best-selling rose face mask, sugar tinted lip balms, black tea moisturizer and more.
Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more.
Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar
Pamper your loved ones (or yourself) with a 24-piece advent calendar brimming with indulgent cruelty-free skincare goodies from Beekman 1802.
Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar
Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige and more. Experience a new brand and beauty product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Count down to Christmas Day with 24 with the Sephora beauty advent calendar, featuring the brand's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.
Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar
Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes.
Le Mini Macaron "12 Days of Nails" Advent Calendar
Nail your holiday shopping list with an array of gel polishes, an LED lamp, nail files and more.
The Body Shop The Advent of Change
Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.
Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
The ultimate beauty lover's advent calendar is brimming with 25 products for the eyes, lips and face.
Lookfantastic Advent Calendar
Be the first to shop Lookfantastic's 2023 advent calendar on the release date. Last year, the box included must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and more.
