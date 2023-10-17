When you want them to know you care about them not just during the holidays but the whole year through, there's one gift that surpasses them all: A subscription box.

Subscription boxes — like clothing subscription boxes, monthly flower delivery and more — allow you to give a thoughtful present for the receiver to enjoy not just once, but for many months to come. With so many different types of subscription gift boxes out there — from fashion to coffee bundles, beer and even plants — you’re sure to find one that fits anyone's unique interests.

Whether the recipient is a grill master, skin care enthusiast or style icon, you can add a little joy to anyone's life with one of these thoughtful subscription box gift ideas. Send a single box for the holidays or sign up for an annual subscription to send monthly deliveries for an even more generous gift. They're also a knock-out option if you can't visit your loved ones in person, as they'll be delivered straight to the doorstep. Many also come with digital redemptions so they're sure to arrive on time, even if you order at the last minute.

Ready to wow them this holiday season? Shop our top picks for subscription boxes to give as gifts below.

Best Subscription Boxes as Gifts in 2023

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box's most popular coffee-tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes. Starting at $24 Shop Now

Breo Box Breo Box Breo Box Offering "the coolest products you never knew you needed," Breo Box sends fun and useful gadgets, making this subscription box an ideal gift for the techies on your list. Starting at $175 Shop Now

FaceTory Subscription Box Cratejoy FaceTory Subscription Box This gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your beauty-obsessed loved one new K-Beauty products to try every month. Plans start at $12. Starting at $12 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate. Starting at $60 Shop Now

Stately Clothing Subscription Stately Stately Clothing Subscription If they always look fly or could use a wardrobe refresh, consider a gift card to the men's clothing subscription service Stately. After completing a style quiz, they will receive new clothing each month. Starting at $129 Shop Now

Allure Beauty Box Allure Beauty Box Allure Beauty Box Filled with Allure editor-approved skin care, makeup, haircare, and fragrance, the Allure Beauty Box is a slam dunk. Starting at $60 Shop Now

Beer Drop Membership Beer Drop Beer Drop Membership Beer Drop is the perfect gift for the microbrewery beer-loving friend. Buy a gift card for however many months you'd like, which will allow them to try 10 beers of their choice each month from microbreweries around the country. Starting at $58 Shop Now

FabFitFun Box FabFitFun FabFitFun Box FabFitFun is an exciting way to try out the greatest and latest products in home, fashion, wellness and beauty. Give a gift card that allows your loved one to customize and fill their own box with the products they want. Starting at $50 Shop Now

GQ Box GQ GQ Box Every three months, your recipient will get a box full of GQ editors' favorite picks in apparel, grooming, lifestyle and more. Right now, use code WELCOME50 to get 50% off the first box. Starting at $120 Shop Now

Bespoke Post Membership Box Bespoke Post Bespoke Post Membership Box Give a gift card to Bespoke Post, a company that curates boxes from small brands around the country. The gift card can be redeemed for the curated monthly membership or for specific items from Bespoke Post's shop, such as grilling accessories or luxury grooming products. Starting at $25 Shop Now

HelloFresh Gift Card HelloFresh HelloFresh Gift Card Keep them fed with healthy home-cooked meals and sharpen their cooking skills with delicious meal kits from HelloFresh. Starting at $75 Shop Now

BloomsyBox Plant Subscription BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Plant Subscription The plant parent in your life will adore this plant subscription box from BloomsyBox that sends a new beautiful plant each month. $70/month Shop Now

Porter Road Curated Subscription Box Porter Road Porter Road Curated Subscription Box Created by two Nashville chefs, Porter Road is a butcher first and foremost. The service works first-hand with local farms to ensure perfectly cut pieces of meat. Choose from various curated boxes filled with a wide array of beef, pork, lamb and chicken to send a mouth-watering present. Starting at $65 Shop Now

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box Barkbox Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box For a pet parent or your furry friend, BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy and Jurassic Park. Each box holds more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. Starting at $35 Shop Now

