Gifts

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give This Holiday Season: Shop Clothing, Food, Beauty and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Subscription Boxes Holiday Gift Guide
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:56 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Here's to gifts that keep on giving. The secret to gifting success this holiday season lies in a gift subscription box.

When you want them to know you care about them not just during the holidays but the whole year through, there's one gift that surpasses them all: A subscription box.

Subscription boxes — like clothing subscription boxes, monthly flower delivery and more — allow you to give a thoughtful present for the receiver to enjoy not just once, but for many months to come. With so many different types of subscription gift boxes out there — from fashion to coffee bundles, beer and even plants — you’re sure to find one that fits anyone's unique interests. 

Whether the recipient is a grill master, skin care enthusiast or style icon, you can add a little joy to anyone's life with one of these thoughtful subscription box gift ideas. Send a single box for the holidays or sign up for an annual subscription to send monthly deliveries for an even more generous gift. They're also a knock-out option if you can't visit your loved ones in person, as they'll be delivered straight to the doorstep. Many also come with digital redemptions so they're sure to arrive on time, even if you order at the last minute. 

Ready to wow them this holiday season? Shop our top picks for subscription boxes to give as gifts below.

Best Subscription Boxes as Gifts in 2023

TheraBox | Self Care Box

TheraBox | Self Care Box
Cratejoy

TheraBox | Self Care Box

Everyone can use a little self care and this box from Cratejoy provides just that. Filled with eight full-sized self care items, these products will pamper the body and soul.

Starting at $40

Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box

Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean Box's most popular coffee-tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes.

Starting at $24

Shop Now

Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club

Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club
Harry & David

Harry & David 12-Month Fruit-of-the-Month Club

Give someone seasonal fresh fruit each month with this subscription box from Harry & David.

Starting at $110

Shop Now

Breo Box

Breo Box
Breo Box

Breo Box

Offering "the coolest products you never knew you needed," Breo Box sends fun and useful gadgets, making this subscription box an ideal gift for the techies on your list.

Starting at $175

Shop Now

FaceTory Subscription Box

FaceTory Subscription Box
Cratejoy

FaceTory Subscription Box

This gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your beauty-obsessed loved one new K-Beauty products to try every month. Plans start at $12. 

Starting at $12

Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc

Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Stately Clothing Subscription

Stately Clothing Subscription
Stately

Stately Clothing Subscription

If they always look fly or could use a wardrobe refresh, consider a gift card to the men's clothing subscription service Stately. After completing a style quiz, they will receive new clothing each month.

Starting at $129

Shop Now

Allure Beauty Box

Allure Beauty Box
Allure Beauty Box

Allure Beauty Box

Filled with Allure editor-approved skin care, makeup, haircare, and fragrance, the Allure Beauty Box is a slam dunk.

Starting at $60

Shop Now

Beer Drop Membership

Beer Drop Membership
Beer Drop

Beer Drop Membership

Beer Drop is the perfect gift for the microbrewery beer-loving friend. Buy a gift card for however many months you'd like, which will allow them to try 10 beers of their choice each month from microbreweries around the country. 

Starting at $58

Shop Now

FabFitFun Box

FabFitFun Box
FabFitFun

FabFitFun Box

FabFitFun is an exciting way to try out the greatest and latest products in home, fashion, wellness and beauty. Give a gift card that allows your loved one to customize and fill their own box with the products they want.

Starting at $50

Shop Now

GQ Box

GQ Box
GQ

GQ Box

Every three months, your recipient will get a box full of GQ editors' favorite picks in apparel, grooming, lifestyle and more. Right now, use code WELCOME50 to get 50% off the first box.

Starting at $120

Shop Now

Bespoke Post Membership Box

Bespoke Post Membership Box
Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post Membership Box

Give a gift card to Bespoke Post, a company that curates boxes from small brands around the country. The gift card can be redeemed for the curated monthly membership or for specific items from Bespoke Post's shop, such as grilling accessories or luxury grooming products.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

HelloFresh Gift Card

HelloFresh Gift Card
HelloFresh

HelloFresh Gift Card

Keep them fed with healthy home-cooked meals and sharpen their cooking skills with delicious meal kits from HelloFresh.

Starting at $75

Shop Now

BloomsyBox Plant Subscription

BloomsyBox Plant Subscription
BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox Plant Subscription

The plant parent in your life will adore this plant subscription box from BloomsyBox that sends a new beautiful plant each month. 

$70/month

Shop Now

Porter Road Curated Subscription Box

Porter Road Curated Subscription Box
Porter Road

Porter Road Curated Subscription Box

Created by two Nashville chefs, Porter Road is a butcher first and foremost. The service works first-hand with local farms to ensure perfectly cut pieces of meat. Choose from various curated boxes filled with a wide array of beef, pork, lamb and chicken to send a mouth-watering present.

Starting at $65

Shop Now

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Box Subscription

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Box Subscription
Amazon

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Box Subscription

Every Bokksu subscription begins with the "Seasons of Japan" box, featuring seaweed tempura chips, handmade yuzu sake candy, earl grey cake and more.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box
Barkbox

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box

For a pet parent or your furry friend, BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy and Jurassic Park. Each box holds more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. 

Starting at $35

Shop Now

Geeks, Goblins, & Galaxies Star Wars Box

Geeks, Goblins, & Galaxies Star Wars Box
Cratejoy

Geeks, Goblins, & Galaxies Star Wars Box

Those who can't get enough of Star Wars will love a box with a themed T-shirt and two goodies from the films for a gift filled with galactic goodness.

$30/month

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

The Ultimate Taylor Swift Gift Guide for The Swiftie in Your Life

Gifts

The Ultimate Taylor Swift Gift Guide for The Swiftie in Your Life

The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages

Best Lists

The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages

The 20 Best Gifts to Spoil the New Moms In Your Life

Gifts

The 20 Best Gifts to Spoil the New Moms In Your Life

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Gifts

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Personalized Gifts Ahead of the Holiday Season

Gifts

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Personalized Gifts Ahead of the Holiday Season

Tags: