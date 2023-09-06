Just as you would transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, adjusting your skincare routine for the changing seasons is a natural shift. For anyone who plans to spend the last days of summer fighting sun damage and sweat-induced breakouts, the change is a welcome one.

Not sure what to add to your updated fall beauty routine? We've pulled together the very best fall skincare products and accompanying items to try in the new season. From exfoliating lactic acid treatments and glow-retaining self-tanners to SPF solutions for all skin types and TikTok-approved lip masks, there are so many fun beauty products and skincare trends that will help to take your fall beauty routine from good to great.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist. Also, test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Below, check out some of our favorite TikTok-approved skincare trends to put your best face forward this fall.

Under Eye Patches

There's something so luxurious about lounging around with under-eye masks. We've seen this trend all over TikTok as well as on our favorite celebs — Selena Gomez, Kristin Bell and Kourtney Kardashian to name a few — and we're obsessed with anything that makes our home feel like a spa.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly treatment or want to go all out with a bougie 24k gold option, this is one of the most fun skincare trends of the season. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge for an extra-soothing cooling effect.

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask Ulta Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid. $5 Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches Amazon Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many of Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are completely biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is completely recyclable). $25 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. $75 Shop Now

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks Wander Beauty Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles. $26 Shop Now

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Amazon skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer. $34 $31 Shop Now

Face Self-Tanners

The end of summer doesn't mean the end of your sun-kissed skin. Instead of damaging your skin with harmful tanning beds or harsh UV rays, you can keep your glow going year-round with a proper self-tanning routine. We've found the best self-tanners formulated specifically for your face — plus, some of them have additional skincare benefits to keep you looking radiant in every season.

Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Drops Amazon Isle of Paradise Medium Self-Tanning Drops The self-tanning drops are infused with natural, skin-loving ingredients including grapefruit, chia seed and avocado oils for hydration and an even, long-lasting tan. $32 $29 Shop Now

Dr. Dennis Gross 20-Pack Alpha Beta® Glow Pads Nordstrom Dr. Dennis Gross 20-Pack Alpha Beta® Glow Pads Maintain your summer glow well after the season is over with Dr Dennis Gross' self-tanning face pads that provide a sun-kissed, radiant tan while exfoliating dead skin cells. $39 Shop Now

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C Sephora OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner. $40 Shop Now

Lactic Acid Treatments

A good exfoliant is necessary in any skincare routine, and lactic acid is TikTok's weapon of choice for sloughing off dead skin cells and keeping pores clear and clean. The alpha hydroxy acid can also help diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, making it a great addition for anyone who spent a bit too much time in the sun this summer.

Sunday Riley's wildly popular Good Genes serum is beloved by many celebs, but it's not the only lactic acid treatment worth trying.

Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Ulta Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Formulated with lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this treatment combines the power of AHAs and BHAs for a thorough exfoliation. Be sure to use this product no more than three times a week to prevent irritation. $6 Shop Now

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 1 oz/ 30 mL Ulta The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 1 oz/ 30 mL The Ordinary is beloved for its affordable and effective skincare products, and this 5% strength lactic acid treatment is a gentle introduction to the ingredient's exfoliating benefits. $9 Shop Now

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum Dermstore Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum Top celebs swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. $43 Shop Now

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids Exfoliate away dull skin to help reveal a radiant and naturally glowing complexion. With regular use, this gentle exfoliator for sensitive skin also helps refine the look of pores and texture for smoother skin that’s ready for flawless makeup application. $38 Shop Now

Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution Sephora Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution Unclog your pores with ease by using this skin-smoothing solution from Summer Fridays. $58 Shop Now

Pimple Patches

If you struggle with acne, you know how tempting it is to pick at your zits until they turn into red, irritated messes that can leave permanent scars. Thankfully, some genius invented hydrocolloid dressing (AKA pimple patches) to keep your pimples clean and covered while promoting an optimum healing environment. The humble hydrocolloid dressing has gotten a major rebrand over the years, and has been spotted on stars like Hailey Bieber Maude Apatow, Florence Pugh, Yara Shahidi and more.

Now the TikTok-approved acne hack comes in fun colors and shapes as well as barely visible sheer versions — allowing you to put makeup over your breakouts without causing further irritation.

Avarelle Pimple Patches Hydrocolloid Acne Cover Amazon Avarelle Pimple Patches Hydrocolloid Acne Cover Over 45,000 5-star reviewers love these tea tree and calendula hydrocolloid patches for their anti-inflammatory benefits. $8 Shop Now

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics These acne patches protect blemishes for faster healing overnight. Each pimple patch acts as a protective cover and prevents touching and picking. $12 Shop Now

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches Amazon Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches Not only are these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also treat acne with hydrocolloids and keep you from picking at your skin. $15 Shop Now

Winky Lux Catne Pimple Patches Ulta Winky Lux Catne Pimple Patches These hydrocolloid patches from Winky Lux are shaped like kittens — how cute! $15 Shop Now

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots Ulta Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots are a 61% thinner sheer blemish patch designed for invisible wear, alone or under makeup, with acne-fighting actives to zap breakouts in 6 hours or less. $19 Shop Now

Lip Masks

If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last year, you've probably seen the ultra-trendy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields and Kaia Gerber have posted about the shea butter and vitamin C-infused treatment. The product is made to be applied at night to hydrate your lips while you sleep, but you can use it as a lip balm during the day for extra hydration.

While good old-fashioned Vaseline and Aquaphor are likely just as effective at hydrating your lips overnight, we can't deny how adorable lip masks are — plus the cute packaging will encourage you to apply more often. Below, we've found overnight lip treatments for every budget.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. $24 $21 Shop Now

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results. $5 $4 Shop Now

Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy Amazon Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy Apply this lip therapy treatment before bed for long-lasting hydration. $7 $5 Shop Now

rhode skin peptide lip treatment rhode skin rhode skin peptide lip treatment Hailey Bieber's ultra-popular lip treatment has peptides to lock in moisture and comes in a ton of yummy flavors including salted caramel. $16 Shop Now

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask Tatcha Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask Protect your pout with this best-selling lip mask from cult-favorite skincare line, Tatcha. $29 Buy Now

SPF Staples

Just because summer is ending doesn't mean it's time to put away the sunscreen. SPF might not be a cure-all for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, but it does help to protect the skin from sun damage in the long term. Besides SPF-infused moisturizers and other beauty products, a solid SPF or sunscreen is a must-have in any daily skincare routine for fall and beyond.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion Amazon Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion Suitable for use on the face and body, Neutrogena's dry touch sunscreen is one of the most popular options for its non-greasy feel. $9 Shop Now

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion Amazon innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup. $16 Shop Now

BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Amazon BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin. $28 Shop Now