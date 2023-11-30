Pucker up and give these nourishing lip balms from brands like Ilia, Charlotte Tilbury, and Glossier a test-drive this winter.
What's the secret to gorgeous, kissable lips? The best lip balm for you, of course.
Whether you like to swipe on some simple ChapStick here and there or slather on high-pigment tinted formulas, getting the perfect pout this holiday season doesn't have to feel like a challenge. That can be difficult when the temperatures drop and the wind chill makes it even worse. 'Tis the season for chapped, unhappy lips.
But it doesn't have to be. And healthy, hydrated lips are always in. So if you want to achieve a super-smooth, well-nourished look, you need to start with the treatment that works for you. But what brand do you start with? There are so many lip products on the market that it can be hard to figure out which one will work best for you.
That's why we've rounded up some of the best picks, including juicy balmy glosses from Laneige, premium tinted balms from Charlotte Tilbury and Ilia, and SPF-infused formulas from celebrity-loved faves like EltaMD to help keep your lips in tip-top condition even when you're hanging out in the sun.
Read on for more of our picks for the best balms to keep your lips healthy all winter long. And guess what? They make great holiday gifts, too.
Best Lip Balms of 2023
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm 2-Pack
This peppermint-flavored balm is a tinted version of the original Burt's Bees classic, with a hint of sheer color that's hydrating and natural for up to 8 hours of nourishment.
Farmacy Lip Smoothie Peptide Lip Balm
This plumping lip balm uses a cocktail of peptides, upcycled apple extract, and vitamin C to lock in moisture and help reduce lip lines. Plus, it smells great.
Glossier Balm Dotcom
This do-everything lip balm is packed with emollients and antioxidants to help keep thirsty lips quenched for hours. It also comes in a number of delicious flavors.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment 2-Pack
This tried-and-true drugstore staple is everything you need to slather on before bed and wake up in the morning with a refreshed pout. The formula is known to be safe, gentle, and affordable for any budget.
Lanolips Lanostick Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick
This lip balm stick version of the popular Lanolips ointment is infused with jojoba oil, lanolin, and other lip-loving ingredients, all in an easy-to-use form factor.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Stay flashy with Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm, which deposits a light blush of color while conditioning lips with murumuru and shea butter. It comes in multiple shades and fruity flavors.
Julep It's Balm Tinted Lip Balm
This 2-in-1 lip balm and buildable lipstick is a soft, silky balm that deposits healthy hydration and color with sunflower butter and omega-6 fatty acids.
Charlotte Tilbury Happikiss Hyaluronic Lip Balm
This hyaluronic acid-infused lipstick balm makes lips deeply nourished with a just-bitten flush thanks to its universally flattering nude pink color.
Laura Geller New York Jelly Balm
Apply this unique jelly-based, cushiony balm to lips that's doubled with ingredients like vitamin E and squalane to help promote healthier lips.
Buxom Power-Full Plumping Lip Balm
This balm promises fuller-looking lips thanks to its reaction to your natural pH level. It uses plumping peptides in addition to pumpkin seed oil to pump up your lips and make them bigger and soft, all while giving them a nice, shiny look.
EltaMD UV Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 36
Protect your lips when you go out in the sun with this high-SPF lip balm. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and, according to the brand, it delivers both UVA and UVB protection in addition to giving your lips a nice, subtle shine.
Neutrogena Revitalizing and Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm SPF 20
Need an affordable lip balm with sunscreen? This drug store diamond can help you out, delivering rosier, healthier-looking lips that the brand promises will "revitalize" your pout even after you've taken it off.
Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30
You've found your new go-to lip balm with SPF with this Supergoop! pick. It delivers lightweight hydration with SPF 30 sunscreen and a delicious mint flavor with added honey and sunflower seed oil.
Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
Get your lips in good shape, and then keep them that way with Ilia's barrier-building balm that works to hydrate lips over time and then continues restoring them with hyaluronic acid and sea succulents
ChapStick Moisturizing Lip Balm
The original ChapStick is infused with a more moisturizing formula as well as SPF 15 to protect your lips from the sun while you're out and about. Plus, it's incredibly affordable for a pack of three at this price.
