What's the secret to gorgeous, kissable lips? The best lip balm for you, of course.

Whether you like to swipe on some simple ChapStick here and there or slather on high-pigment tinted formulas, getting the perfect pout this holiday season doesn't have to feel like a challenge. That can be difficult when the temperatures drop and the wind chill makes it even worse. 'Tis the season for chapped, unhappy lips.

But it doesn't have to be. And healthy, hydrated lips are always in. So if you want to achieve a super-smooth, well-nourished look, you need to start with the treatment that works for you. But what brand do you start with? There are so many lip products on the market that it can be hard to figure out which one will work best for you.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best picks, including juicy balmy glosses from Laneige, premium tinted balms from Charlotte Tilbury and Ilia, and SPF-infused formulas from celebrity-loved faves like EltaMD to help keep your lips in tip-top condition even when you're hanging out in the sun.

Read on for more of our picks for the best balms to keep your lips healthy all winter long. And guess what? They make great holiday gifts, too.

Best Lip Balms of 2023

Glossier Balm Dotcom Amazon Glossier Balm Dotcom This do-everything lip balm is packed with emollients and antioxidants to help keep thirsty lips quenched for hours. It also comes in a number of delicious flavors. $21 Shop Now

Aquaphor Healing Ointment 2-Pack Amazon Aquaphor Healing Ointment 2-Pack This tried-and-true drugstore staple is everything you need to slather on before bed and wake up in the morning with a refreshed pout. The formula is known to be safe, gentle, and affordable for any budget. $8 Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Stay flashy with Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm, which deposits a light blush of color while conditioning lips with murumuru and shea butter. It comes in multiple shades and fruity flavors. $18 Shop Now

Buxom Power-Full Plumping Lip Balm Amazon Buxom Power-Full Plumping Lip Balm This balm promises fuller-looking lips thanks to its reaction to your natural pH level. It uses plumping peptides in addition to pumpkin seed oil to pump up your lips and make them bigger and soft, all while giving them a nice, shiny look. $19 Shop Now

Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm Amazon Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm Get your lips in good shape, and then keep them that way with Ilia's barrier-building balm that works to hydrate lips over time and then continues restoring them with hyaluronic acid and sea succulents $24 Shop Now

ChapStick Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon ChapStick Moisturizing Lip Balm The original ChapStick is infused with a more moisturizing formula as well as SPF 15 to protect your lips from the sun while you're out and about. Plus, it's incredibly affordable for a pack of three at this price.

$5 $4 Shop Now

