Laneige's Best-Selling Skin Care Products Are Up to 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
One of the most popular steals from Amazon Prime Day in July was Laneige, the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson. Laneige has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around. As summer winds down and we start to prep our beauty routines for the fall, now's the perfect time to stock up on Laneige best-sellers.
Right now, our favorite Laneige products are on sale at Amazon for up to 30% off. Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.
Another standout from the Amazon sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige products on sale at Amazon today.
The Best Laneige Deals on Amazon
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Save 29% on a silky soft eye cream that is said to visibly brighten and improve the look of puffiness under the eyes with long-lasting hydration.
Laneige's bubbly cleanser is made with Blue Hyaluronic Acid to deliver powerful hydration and gentle exfoliation that helps visibly smooth and soften.
Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic.
Let skin drink up with this soothing Blue Hyaluronic Acid toner, delivering the first layer of hydration after cleansing — allowing it to better absorb the rest of your skincare.
