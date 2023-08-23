One of the most popular steals from Amazon Prime Day in July was Laneige, the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson. Laneige has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around. As summer winds down and we start to prep our beauty routines for the fall, now's the perfect time to stock up on Laneige best-sellers.

Right now, our favorite Laneige products are on sale at Amazon for up to 30% off. Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.

Another standout from the Amazon sale is Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. From lip masks to facial cleansers, moisturizers, eye cream and more, here are all the best Laneige products on sale at Amazon today.

The Best Laneige Deals on Amazon

Laneige Radian-C Cream Amazon Laneige Radian-C Cream Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. $35 $30 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly $300 Off Now

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 25% Off Now

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends