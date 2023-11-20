The holidays bring with them lots of social gatherings. Between family dinners, holiday parties and festive time with friends, there's no shortage of occasions that call for a touch of glam.

Look your absolute best with Tarte Cosmetics, high-performance makeup that has you covered, whether you're looking for a flawless skin look or a "you, but better" routine. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a fellow makeup lover, now is the perfect time of year to stock up on beauty products because Black Friday beauty deals mean savings are pouring in from top brands — including Tarte.

Shop the Tarte Black Friday Sale

Now through Sunday, November 26, the Tarte is offering 30% off of best-selling foundations, concealers, palettes, mascaras, and much more during their sitewide Black Friday Sale. That means you can fill up your shopping cart with deals on some of the brand's most popular double-duty makeup, like Shape Tape concealer or the Maracuja Juicy Shift lip balm and save big when you use the code CYBERSZN at checkout.

Just in time for the holiday season, give your cosmetic collection a serious upgrade while saving big on beloved beauty products that make great stocking stuffers or will make great additions to your own makeup collection. The beauty brand is making things easy on us because if you see it on Tarte's site, it's on sale. You'll even get free shipping with your purchase. Ahead, shop our favorite Black Friday Tarte deals and check out the entire sale for more viral makeup must-haves.

Maracuja Juicy Shift Tarte Maracuja Juicy Shift This pH-powered plumping balm is meant to give you a fuller pout with plenty of shine, complete with a color personalized to your unique pH. $24 $18 Shop Now

Tartelette Tubing Mascara Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara Get long, bold lashes with this 24-hour, smudge-proof and sweat-proof formula. It's engineered with special "tubes" that lengthen your real lashes for an extension-like effect. $25 $19 W/code CYBERSZN Shop Now

