The Best Sunscreen -- Supergoop, Glossier, EltaMD and More
As we spend more time outdoors in the sunshine, including sunscreen to our daily ritual is important. With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add sunscreen into your beauty regimen. There are a lot of options for skin protection out there, but we've found some of the best sunscreens you can buy.
Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. Sunscreen SPF is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB protection -- yes, even when it’s cloudy or if you're only going to be outside for a short period of time, you should wear a physical sunscreen sunblock or chemical sunscreen to protect from the sun's damaging rays as you get your dose of vitamin D.
Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating sunscreen product options that we actually want to wear -- and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skin care benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.
Below, ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen for your face and body that you can buy online right now.
Best Sunscreens for Face:
Best Sunscreens for Body:
