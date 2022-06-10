Shopping

9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin From Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and More

By ETonline Staff
Among the many things we've learned in skincare over the last few years, perhaps the most notable is that sunscreen does actually have a purpose beyond the beach or pool. In fact, as recommended by dermatologists, sunscreen is actually meant for daily use as it helps to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun — whether it be rain or shine, indoors or outdoors.

But when it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, it's important that any solution is something that's effective, gentle and nourishing for even the most sensitive skin types. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of varying sunscreen formulas to shop (and love) for summer and beyond.

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include the Ultra Sheer SPF Defense from Drunk Elephant, Naked Sundays' SPF50+ Collagen Glow primer and EltaMD's Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF that's a favorite of Hailey Bieber.

Below, browse through the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — with formulas from premier beauty brands like Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay and more. Plus, check out Sunday Riley's summer skincare essentials, and shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved tinted sunscreen.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's popular, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. Plus, it's Hailey Bieber-approved.

$39
Malin + Goetz SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen
Malin + Goetz SLF 30 Mineral Sunscreen
Malin + Goetz
Malin + Goetz SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen
$36
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen
Sephora
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen

Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin, Tatcha's sunscreen acts as a weightless SPF that helps to prime the skin with a smoothing, poreless finish.

$68
CeraVe Hydrating Face Sunscreen
CeraVe Hydrating Face Sunscreen
Walmart
CeraVe Hydrating Face Sunscreen

CeraVe is one of today's premier, dermatologist-approved brands — and for good reason.

$14
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — perfect for even the most acne-prone skin.

$20
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

With its sheer properties, Drunk Elephant's protective SPF is lightweight enough to blend perfectly under or over any makeup look.

$34
Supergoop! CC Screen
Supergoop! CC Screen
Amazon
Supergoop! CC Screen

This mineral color-corrector provides broad coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.

$42
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Primer
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Primer
Naked Sundays
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Primer

Naked Sundays' multi-tasking solution is infused with a Vegan Collagen ingredient to help smooth the skin and even out the look of even the most sensitive skin types.

$38
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion

Tap into the benefits of a water-resistant, skin-protecting formula with Aveeno's mineral sunscreen solution.

$12$10

