9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin From Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and More
Among the many things we've learned in skincare over the last few years, perhaps the most notable is that sunscreen does actually have a purpose beyond the beach or pool. In fact, as recommended by dermatologists, sunscreen is actually meant for daily use as it helps to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun — whether it be rain or shine, indoors or outdoors.
But when it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, it's important that any solution is something that's effective, gentle and nourishing for even the most sensitive skin types. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of varying sunscreen formulas to shop (and love) for summer and beyond.
A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include the Ultra Sheer SPF Defense from Drunk Elephant, Naked Sundays' SPF50+ Collagen Glow primer and EltaMD's Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF that's a favorite of Hailey Bieber.
Below, browse through the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — with formulas from premier beauty brands like Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay and more. Plus, check out Sunday Riley's summer skincare essentials, and shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved tinted sunscreen.
EltaMD's popular, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. Plus, it's Hailey Bieber-approved.
Whether you have normal, dry, oily or sensitive skin, Tatcha's sunscreen acts as a weightless SPF that helps to prime the skin with a smoothing, poreless finish.
CeraVe is one of today's premier, dermatologist-approved brands — and for good reason.
This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — perfect for even the most acne-prone skin.
With its sheer properties, Drunk Elephant's protective SPF is lightweight enough to blend perfectly under or over any makeup look.
This mineral color-corrector provides broad coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.
Naked Sundays' multi-tasking solution is infused with a Vegan Collagen ingredient to help smooth the skin and even out the look of even the most sensitive skin types.
Tap into the benefits of a water-resistant, skin-protecting formula with Aveeno's mineral sunscreen solution.
