The Best Tatcha Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop — Save 25% on Celeb-Loved Luxury Skincare

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:40 AM PST, November 28, 2023

Stock up and save 25% on skincare favorites at Tatcha's biggest sale of the year.

Skincare enthusiasts, get your routines ready for the impending winter. For a cold-weather beauty refresh, the Tatcha Cyber Monday Sale is still running through Thursday, November 30. The Japanese beauty brand, which counts Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston as fans, is offering 25% off every single one of its skin care products.

The luxurious skincare brand rarely goes on sale, so it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or try out a new release. Just use the code CYBER23 to unlock the discount on Tatcha's best-selling moisturizers, eye creams, cleansers and more.

Shop the Tatcha Cyber Monday Sale

Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Polish, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Selena Gomez told Vogue UK that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible. Even Jennifer Aniston revealed she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin for The Morning Show

For skincare staples loved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike, check out the must-have products to shop from Tatcha's Cyber Monday sale below.

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Tatcha

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$89 $67

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Rice Polish: Classic

The Rice Polish: Classic
Tatcha

The Rice Polish: Classic

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms into a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

$68 $51

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Serum Stick

The Serum Stick
Tatcha

The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$49 $37

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Water Cream

The Water Cream
Tatcha

The Water Cream

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$72 $54

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Kissu Lip Mask

The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha

The Kissu Lip Mask

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$29 $22

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Dewy Serum

The Dewy Serum
Tatcha

The Dewy Serum

Over 1,500 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89 $67

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Rice Wash

The Rice Wash
Tatcha

The Rice Wash

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$40 $30

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Liquid Silk Canvas

The Liquid Silk Canvas
Tatcha

The Liquid Silk Canvas

Give your skin a flawless base by adding this skin-protecting primer to your makeup routine.

$54 $41

With code CYBER23

Shop Now

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum
Tatcha

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum

Tatcha created its first eye serum using hydrating Okinawa red algae to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as caﬀeine from green tea to reduce puﬃness and ﬁrm up that delicate under eye skin. Instead of using your finger, apply this serum with its cooling ceramic applicator.

$88 $66

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

The Texture Tonic

The Texture Tonic
Tatcha

The Texture Tonic

Wild rose, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort, and fruit AHAs work to provide skin-smoothing benefits through chemical exfoliation.

$62 $47

with code CYBER23

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: