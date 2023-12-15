Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Murad's Celeb-Loved Skincare, Including the Viral Wrinkle Corrector

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Murad Sale
Murad
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:20 AM PST, December 15, 2023

Restock your skincare regimen for winter at a fraction of the cost with Murad's end-of-year savings.

As the temperatures drop and cooler air fills the forecast, your skincare routine becomes more than ready for a revamp. To season-proof your regimen, Murad favorites are up to 40% off. From instantly hydrating moisturizers to wrinkle-fighting eye serums, best-selling skincare treatments and solutions are steeply discounted now through December 28.

Shop the Murad Sale

Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday go-to's.

From the TikTok-famous Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle” to comforting creams for your face and eyes and even holiday gift sets, Murad's end-of-year savings are not to be missed. Below, shop all the best finds from Murad's sale before they sell out.

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity.

$79 $51

Shop Now

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Murad

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots. 

$83 $54

Shop Now

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Murad

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging.

$92 $64

Shop Now

Intense Recovery Cream

Intense Recovery Cream
Murad

Intense Recovery Cream

Murad's clinically proven, comforting cream for face and eyes reduces the visible signs of stress-induced aging and redness.

$86 $52

Shop Now

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment
Murad

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment

Powered by 5.0%, highly concentrated colloidal oatmeal, Murad's fast-acting therapeutic cream for sensitive and eczema-prone skin is loved for relieving redness, itch and swelling.

$46 $28

Shop Now

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment
Murad

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

For acne scars, Murad's resurfacing treatment for every skin type and tone helps minimize the look of post-acne scar size, depth and discoloration.

$38 $23

Shop Now

For even more skincare savings, check out our guide to all the best holiday beauty sales happening right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets to Give Beauty Lovers This Christmas

Gifts

The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets to Give Beauty Lovers This Christmas

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Try This Winter

Beauty & Wellness

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Try This Winter

The Best Holiday Beauty Sales to Shop Before Christmas

Sales & Deals

The Best Holiday Beauty Sales to Shop Before Christmas

The 46 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 46 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

Gifts

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Best Lists

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Tags: