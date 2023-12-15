Restock your skincare regimen for winter at a fraction of the cost with Murad's end-of-year savings.
As the temperatures drop and cooler air fills the forecast, your skincare routine becomes more than ready for a revamp. To season-proof your regimen, Murad favorites are up to 40% off. From instantly hydrating moisturizers to wrinkle-fighting eye serums, best-selling skincare treatments and solutions are steeply discounted now through December 28.
Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday go-to's.
From the TikTok-famous Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle” to comforting creams for your face and eyes and even holiday gift sets, Murad's end-of-year savings are not to be missed. Below, shop all the best finds from Murad's sale before they sell out.
Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity.
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging.
Intense Recovery Cream
Murad's clinically proven, comforting cream for face and eyes reduces the visible signs of stress-induced aging and redness.
Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment
Powered by 5.0%, highly concentrated colloidal oatmeal, Murad's fast-acting therapeutic cream for sensitive and eczema-prone skin is loved for relieving redness, itch and swelling.
InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment
For acne scars, Murad's resurfacing treatment for every skin type and tone helps minimize the look of post-acne scar size, depth and discoloration.
