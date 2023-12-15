As the temperatures drop and cooler air fills the forecast, your skincare routine becomes more than ready for a revamp. To season-proof your regimen, Murad favorites are up to 40% off. From instantly hydrating moisturizers to wrinkle-fighting eye serums, best-selling skincare treatments and solutions are steeply discounted now through December 28.

Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday go-to's.

From the TikTok-famous Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle” to comforting creams for your face and eyes and even holiday gift sets, Murad's end-of-year savings are not to be missed. Below, shop all the best finds from Murad's sale before they sell out.

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity. $79 $51 Shop Now

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging. $92 $64 Shop Now

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment For acne scars, Murad's resurfacing treatment for every skin type and tone helps minimize the look of post-acne scar size, depth and discoloration. $38 $23 Shop Now

For even more skincare savings, check out our guide to all the best holiday beauty sales happening right now.

