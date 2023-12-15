The best holiday beauty sales are here with deals on gifts for you and your loved ones this Christmas.
‘Tis the season of holiday sales, especially when it comes to all things beauty. With less than two week to go until Christmas, it's go time for crossing names off your holiday shopping list. Luckily, many of our favorite retailers are offering discounts on tons of beauty must-haves and gift sets from some of the most coveted brands.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift, stocking stuffers, or shopping for yourself, you can score steep discounts on best-selling beauty products. Celeb-loved brands like La Mer, NuFace and T3 Micro are on sale along with everyday essentials from Paula's Choice, Kiehl's and Murad.
As we head into winter, our skin care supply and makeup bags could use a refresh. These end-of-year savings make it easier to restock your beauty routine on a budget right now. Ahead, check out all the best holiday beauty deals to shop before Christmas. Consider your beauty gift shopping sorted.
Best Holiday Beauty Sales and Deals
NuFACE
Save 25% on best-selling starter kits from NuFace, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Kiehl's
Save 40% on holiday favorites from Kiehl's to upgrade your routine with healthy skin essentials.
Murad
The end-of-year savings at Murad include best-selling skincare up to 40% off. From cleansers to the Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for winter.
Dermstore
From stocking stuffers to luxury devices, find something for every beauty lover on your list at Dermstore. Last-minute gifts are now up to 30% off.
Dyson Airwrap
The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat.
Paula's Choice
Get 20% off sitewide at Paula's Choice to unwrap your best skin this season with research-based skin care products for all skin types and skin concerns.
SolaWave
Get glowing, radiant skin with buy one, get one free on everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask.
T3 Micro
Now through December 17, T3 Micro is taking 25% off sitewide for huge savings on hair dryers, blow dry brushes, flat irons and curling irons. You can also get an extra 15% off with code GIFT15 at checkout.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Get 30% off every brightening, tightening, blemish-busting favorite for a limited time.
FOREO
For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score up to 50% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes, and more.
Pattern Beauty
Save 20% on all of Pattern Beauty bestsellers for juicy and joyful curves now through December 17.
Spongelle
Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE.
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 35% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Vegamour
Save 20% on your first order of Vegamour's Nicole Kidman-loved hair care essentials with code FIRST20.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: