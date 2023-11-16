Sales & Deals

T3 Hair Tools Sale: Save 25% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tool During This Rare Cyber Week Sale

T3 Micro
T3 Micro
By Dania Nasib
Published: 3:41 PM PST, November 16, 2023

From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, top-rated T3 hair tools are all 25% off for Cyber Week.

The holidays are officially here, which means cold weather isn't too far behind for many of us.

When it gets chilly outside, altering our self-care routines to nourish and protect our hair and skin is necessary. Maybe you started a new skincare routine or decided to change your hairstyle up a bit. Whatever the case may be, it's the perfect time to invest in some new styling tools and toss out those old, worn-out hair dryers, curling irons, and everything else you've been waiting to replace. Luckily, the T3 Cyber Week Sale is here with can't-miss discounts on best-selling hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

Shop the T3 Micro Cyber Week Sale

Until Tuesday, November 28, the T3 Cyber Week Sale is offering 25% off sitewide, so you can score deep discounts on some of the brand's go-to hair tools that even the stars rave over. From stylish, lightweight hair dryers perfect for travel to curling irons that make bountiful, luminous curls, T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of Amal ClooneyHailey Bieber and Ashley Graham

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around incredibly rarely. If you're ready to ditch the salon and level up your home styling game, see below for some of the best deals on T3 hair tools. You'll be fielding questions about who did your hair all season long. 

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron 1.25"

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron 1.25"
T3

T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron 1.25"

With five customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.

$170 $128

Shop Now

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.

$170 $128

Shop Now

T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer
T3

T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer

Lightweight. Agile. Performance packed. 30% smaller than a traditional hairdryer, T3 Fit is powered by advanced IonAir technology for fast drying with smooth, shiny results.

$150 $112

Shop Now

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
T3

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

A favorite of hair professionals, this lightweight blow dryer auto-customizes heat and speed settings to your hair texture for shiny results. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Tags: