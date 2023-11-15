Sales & Deals

Murad's Black Friday Sale Is Kicking Off With 30% Off Best-Selling Skin Care Essentials

Murad Black Friday Sale 2023
Murad
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:47 AM PST, November 15, 2023

During Murad's Black Friday Sale, you can restock your entire skincare regimen at a fraction of the cost.

As the temperatures drop and cooler air fills the forecast, your skincare routine becomes more than ready for a revamp. To season-proof your regimen, Murad just kicked off its Black Friday Sale today with sitewide discounts on best-selling skin wellness essentials.

Now through Sunday, November 26, everything on Murad's site is 30% off. Just use the code BF2023 at checkout to unlock the savings on skin care treatments and solutions that will last you well through the winter.

Shop the Murad Black Friday Sale

Murad has gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. The brand's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday go-to's.

From the TikTok-famous Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle” to comforting creams for your face and eyes and even holiday gift sets, these Black Friday Murad deals are not to be missed. Below, shop all the best finds from Murad's Black Friday Sale before they sell out.

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity.

$79 $55

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Murad

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots. 

$83 $58

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
Murad

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

The delicate area around our eyes is one of the first places we start showing our age. Using retinol tri-active technology, this eye serum can help firm and reduce puffiness. 

$89 $62

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Murad

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Whether you're seeing your first wrinkle or want the serious results of a retinoid without a doctor's visit, shoppers love this fast-acting serum with hydrating hyaluronic acid for quickly improving key signs of aging.

$92 $64

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Intense Recovery Cream

Intense Recovery Cream
Murad

Intense Recovery Cream

Murad's clinically proven, comforting cream for face and eyes reduces the visible signs of stress-induced aging and redness.

$86 $60

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment
Murad

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment

Retinal is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and Murad paired their retinal with Kangaroo paw flower and olive leaf extract to hep amplify its effects. The overnight treatment can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and saggy skin. 

$105 $74

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Refreshing Cleanser

Refreshing Cleanser
Murad

Refreshing Cleanser

Wash away dryness, makeup, and impurities without over-drying thanks to Murad's creamy foaming cleanser. Cucumber extract and Hawaiian white ginger help soften and smooth skin.

$44 $31

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment
Murad

Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment

Powered by 5.0%, highly concentrated colloidal oatmeal, Murad's fast-acting therapeutic cream for sensitive and eczema-prone skin is loved for relieving redness, itch and swelling.

$46 $32

With code BF2023

Shop Now

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment
Murad

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

For acne scars, Murad's resurfacing treatment for every skin type and tone helps minimize the look of post-acne scar size, depth and discoloration.

$38 $27

With code BF2023

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

