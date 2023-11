With winter on the way, your skincare routine could use a refresh before the dry, cold air sinks in. Luckily, now is the perfect time to stock up on skin saviors as Kiehl's just kicked off its Black Friday sale. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to face masks and hand salves, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 25% off for Cyber Week.

Shop the Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With Black Friday deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with anything from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

This holiday season, treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist and shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Black Friday sale below.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Ulta Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $45 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Sign Up for More Shopping News! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: